There’s something inspiring about bringing together nearly 1,000 enthusiastic current and aspiring farmers.
That’s what Oregon State University’s Small Farms Conference does. Every year, the university offers the latest and best information about farming — everything from hoop houses to hemp.
The conference also brings in big names in the world of small farms. On hand at the Feb. 22 conference was Renard Turner, who ranches near Gordonsville, Va. He told attendees that the primary challenge for them is to become profitable and sustainable.
In that respect, small farms are like every other farm. If the income doesn’t cover the expenses, then something has to give. At the same time, if farmers don’t take care of their soil and other resources, they will run into problems.
That’s why it’s so fascinating to look around the Pacific Northwest. One doesn’t have to go too far to find farms and ranches that have been in operation for five, six or even seven generations.
That’s real sustainability.
If they are to be sustainable, any farm, large or small, needs a business plan. What to grow, how much, and who’s going to buy it are fundamental to the success of any farm, whether it’s 5 acres or 5,000 acres.
Besides having a sharp pencil and expertise, good farmers do not follow the crowd. They seek their own niches. In the past year we have run stories about a small farmer in California who raises luffa sponges, a co-op in Spokane that makes bread and beer from ancient grains, dairies that make their own cheese and even a ranch in Idaho that raises bullfrogs.
The list goes on. Each one of these farmers is also an entrepreneur. They not only know how to grow crops, but they know what kind of crop to grow and which value-added products to make from them.
At the conference, a wide variety of presenters and attendees talked about their experiences farming. Some were minorities from as far away as Seattle who shared their expertise and encouragement.
One of the things they have in common with all farmers is a desire to work on the land. With the right tools and the right plans, they will succeed.
Agriculture is a big tent. In every sense, the more farmers there are, the better off we all will be.