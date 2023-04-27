Dante Simonetti, associate professor and vice chair for undergraduate education at the UCLA Samueli Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering Department, explains a technology dubbed SeaChange during a news conference April 12 in San Pedro, Calif. Engineering faculty at the university say they have developed a technique that can remove carbon dioxide from seawater and produce hydrogen, a green energy fuel, in the process.
Oceans are known as the “lungs” of the planet, because they absorb gases and heat from the atmosphere. Scientists say the oceans have removed 30% of the carbon dioxide emitted into the atmosphere since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution.
It would only make sense to clear those lungs by removing carbon dioxide from them. This would have the dual benefit of allowing the oceans to absorb more of the greenhouse gas from the atmosphere and reducing their acidification, which impacts sea life. Over time, the amount of carbon dioxide in the oceans and atmosphere would be reduced.
That’s what scientists at the University of California Los Angeles are doing. They have developed a way to remove carbon dioxide from sea water and produce hydrogen, a clean fuel that can power electrical generators, cars and trucks. A byproduct is calcium carbonate, the same substance found in sea shells.
The sea water is then returned to the ocean, where it can absorb more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere before the cycle is repeated.
Talk about a win-win.
Our colleagues at The Associated Press recently reported that the technology, called SeaChange, is being tested in Los Angeles. Another, larger plant will soon be commissioned in Singapore.
The potential for such installations is great. Among the other alternatives — many of them are coupled to political motivation aimed at crippling the oil and gas industry — this effort indeed appears to create a sea change.
Nay sayers have emerged, of course. They say SeaChange would require a lot of such installations to remove significant amounts of carbon dioxide from the oceans and atmosphere.
No kidding. We will stipulate that the planet is a mighty big place.
They also say the installations would require a lot of electricity.
Good thing they produce hydrogen, which can be used to generate electricity.
In other words, some people have already chosen the winners and losers in the effort to slow climate change. The winners are electric car and truck makers, and solar panel and wind turbine makers and the companies that install them. Other winners include China, Chile and Australia, which mine most of the lithium used in the massive batteries needed for cars, trucks and electricity storage.
The losers are consumers, who have swallowed hard as they watched their utility bills spiral skyward; oil and gas companies, which have a nearly unlimited supply of natural gas that can be converted into hydrogen; other technologies such as geothermal that can offset or reduce carbon dioxide accumulation in the atmosphere; and, ironically, the environment, as massive mining operations dig every ounce of metals such as lithium, cobalt, manganese and graphite out of the planet to make batteries.
Many leaders seem to be intent on remaking the economy to fit their vision while wrecking agricultural land across the West by littering it with solar and wind farms. At the same time, they discount other, less radical and equally effective ways of slowing climate change.
Then there’s the money. States such as Washington are raking in hundreds of millions of dollars taxing oil and gas producers and many electricity generators that are keeping the lights on while the political class yammers about “saving the planet.”
We’ll put our faith in the scientists at UCLA and a thousand other research universities and facilities around the planet. They will find a way to address climate change by using their brains and creativity, not their political power.
