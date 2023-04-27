Ocean Removing Carbon

Dante Simonetti, associate professor and vice chair for undergraduate education at the UCLA Samueli Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering Department, explains a technology dubbed SeaChange during a news conference April 12 in San Pedro, Calif. Engineering faculty at the university say they have developed a technique that can remove carbon dioxide from seawater and produce hydrogen, a green energy fuel, in the process.

 Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Oceans are known as the “lungs” of the planet, because they absorb gases and heat from the atmosphere. Scientists say the oceans have removed 30% of the carbon dioxide emitted into the atmosphere since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution.

It would only make sense to clear those lungs by removing carbon dioxide from them. This would have the dual benefit of allowing the oceans to absorb more of the greenhouse gas from the atmosphere and reducing their acidification, which impacts sea life. Over time, the amount of carbon dioxide in the oceans and atmosphere would be reduced.

