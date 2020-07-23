For citrus growers around the world, huanglongbing represents a deadly threat. The disease, also called citrus greening disease or yellow dragon disease, originated in China and has spread to many citrus-growing regions.
With the tiny citrus psyllid as a vector, HLB spreads rapidly through a grove, and the impact is profound: the infected trees die and the fruit is bitter, acidic, abnormally green and worthless.
In Florida, where HLB first appeared in the U.S., citrus production is down 74% in the past 15 years and the cost of production has doubled, according to USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
HLB has invaded much of Asia and Africa. In the Western Hemisphere, HLB has also taken hold in Louisiana, South Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Hawaii, Mexico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Belize, Cuba and Brazil.
California growers were jolted into action in 2008 when HLB appeared in their state. Though so far confined to backyard orange trees, HLB poses a serious threat to the state’s $2.1 billion citrus industry. That’s nearly $1 billion more than the value of Florida’s production last year, according to USDA. Quarantines were imposed in Southern California in a bid to stop its spread and an all-out multimillion-dollar research effort was mounted to stop HLB.
The outlook for stopping the destruction has been dim. One scientific journal labeled HLB “incurable.” Another researcher described it as a “national emergency.” The only “cure” was to dig up infected trees and burn them.
Until now.
Researchers at the University of California-Riverside have discovered a natural substance that appears to counter HLB in citrus trees. Once tested in trials, it may offer a silver bullet for HLB and give the worldwide citrus industry a means of stopping the disease’s spread.
Researchers at UC-Riverside say the key lies in the Australian finger lime, a fruit that produces an antimocrobial peptide that curtails the citrus greening bacteria and the symptoms they cause.
In the citrus world, this would be akin to discovering a perpetual motion machine or cold fusion in a test tube. What once seemed impossible — stopping citrus greening — now could be within reach.
Often on this page we have sung the praises of research and its value to agriculture. Time and again, researchers have developed ways of stopping diseases and reducing their impacts on crop after crop.
They also offer practical ways to save farmers, ranchers and orchardists time and money as they feed the world.
This time, they are slaying the yellow dragon.