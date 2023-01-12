Anyone who has run afoul of the federal government knows how quickly the administrative state can bring down its hammer.
If the EPA says that a farmer has violated the law by not getting a permit to plow up a piece of ground it says is regulated by the Clean Water Act, it can impose fines amounting to $37,500 a day to force the miscreants to comply.
What happens when the EPA fails to comply with a law it is tasked to enforce? Usually, not much. But that doesn’t mean it always goes unnoticed.
Recently, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals of all institutions took the EPA to task for not following the procedures specified by the Endangered Species Act when it approved a new pesticide for use.
Sufloxaflor is manufactured by Corteva Agriscience, which has trademarked the chemical as Isoclast and included it in such products as Transform, Closer and XXPire. The compound is registered for use in the production of a variety of fruit, vegetable and field crops, as well as ornamental plants.
Sufloxaflor’s approval has been the subject of litigation and has been criticized by other courts. In satisfying an order to assess its toxicity to bees, litigants say the EPA failed to determine its impacts on other threatened and endangered species as required by the act.
EPA has repeatedly pleaded that it lacks the staff to comply timely to the law’s demands. It says delaying the insecticide’s registration until that process was done did not serve the public interest. Prioritizing sulfoxaflor would mean postponing the analysis of riskier pesticides, the agency said.
All good excuses, but there is that pesky law.
The 9th Circuit characterized the EPA’s explanation as “unpersuasive,” chastising the agency for using excuses that it wouldn’t accept from others who violate government regulations.
“EPA cannot flout the will of Congress — and of the people — just because it thinks it is too busy or understaffed,” the 9th Circuit said.
Unfortunately, government agencies do that all the time. They argue they don’t have staff or other resources to meet obligations place upon them by the law.
The next time a federal regulator comes to call, try using that excuse. Law for thee, but not for me.
