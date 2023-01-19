John Deere X Series combine (copy)

A memorandum of understanding between the American Farm Bureau Federation and Deere & Co. opens the door for allowing outside technicians to repair the sophisticated machinery.

 John Deere

The American Farm Bureau Federation has signed a memorandum of understanding with Deere & Co. guaranteeing farmers and ranchers the right to repair their own equipment.

“This is the beginning of a process, and we think it will be really healthy for farmers and the company,” said Zippy Duvall, AFBF’s president. “I hope John Deere is the first of many equipment companies who will come to the table and have such agreements with us.”

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you