The American Farm Bureau Federation has signed a memorandum of understanding with Deere & Co. guaranteeing farmers and ranchers the right to repair their own equipment.
“This is the beginning of a process, and we think it will be really healthy for farmers and the company,” said Zippy Duvall, AFBF’s president. “I hope John Deere is the first of many equipment companies who will come to the table and have such agreements with us.”
The deal is meant to formalize a structure where customers and non-Deere mechanics will have access to specialized tools, diagnostic resources and codes necessary to repair electronic components.
We agree that farmers should not be forced to use farm equipment dealer repair services, a limitation that critics say adds thousands of dollars in expense toward the upkeep of machinery.
Farmers were among the original “shade tree mechanics.” Early equipment was simple, and repairs were easy. Until the 1980s, machines got bigger and more powerful, but the basic workings weren’t a mystery to many who owned them and most competent mechanics.
But farm equipment has become more complex over the last couple of decades. In addition to the mechanical parts that many farmers can figure out on their own, modern farm equipment is filled with sophisticated software and sensors that make it the wonder of the age. Problems with those components are impossible to diagnose and repair without equally sophisticated equipment. Those components are also among the most susceptible to failure.
Farmers say when these components fail in the field, vital field and harvest work grinds to a halt. That’s also when other farmers experience malfunctions, stressing the resources available from the local dealership. Waiting for a dealer technician costs more time, and can be expensive. Being able to repair the equipment themselves, or hire an independent mechanic, could save time and money.
At the same time, farm equipment manufacturers have a vested interest in maintaining control over proprietary electronics and computer programming that makes today’s equipment superior to previous generations of tractors and combines. Repair services provide a significant source of revenue for Deere franchise dealerships.
Any meaningful measure to open repairs to other than authorized dealerships represents a significant concession on the company’s part.
With some justification, critics say Deere has made these promises before and has fallen short. While AFBF touts that the deal was made without government regulators or legislation, the critics say that without statutory backing the deal lacks any enforcement mechanism with teeth.
It remains to be seen if this framework will make this deal different than past efforts. Nonetheless, it is a step in the right direction.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.