We eagerly await the resolution of an unusual claim made in a case to wrap up back pay claims in the bankruptcy of a Yakima, Wash., dairy.
Mensonides Dairy filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018, reorganized and kept operating. The dairy, however, has resisted a claim that its workers are creditors.
Attorneys representing 27 dairy employees say that their clients are owed more than $500,000 in unpaid wages. Employees say that they were required to perform unpaid work before the start of the work day, such as servicing equipment. They also claim that they were forced to work through breaks.
Typical stuff for this kind of claim. But one example of unpaid “work” seems a bit dubious, and caught the eye of the presiding judge.
According to attorneys representing the workers, employees were required to park their cars at the edge of the dairy property. They would then be driven to the main building a quarter of a mile away where they would clock in. When their shift was done, the employees would clock out and be driven back to the parking area.
The trip reportedly took three minutes, and attorney Charlotte Mikat-Stevens says the employees should have been paid for that time. Really. Really?
Judge Whitman Holt seemed skeptical of the claim. He posed to counsel the hypothetical situation of hourly support employees of a big Seattle law firm, headquartered in the high reaches of a downtown skyscraper. The ride up to the office in the morning could take 15 or 20 minutes as the elevator stops for employees of other companies on lower floors, he said.
“Is the law firm liable to pay that person?” Holt asked.
“A court could find that time is compensable,” Mikat-Stevens said.
It could, but it shouldn’t. And we can only imagine the offense Mikat-Stevens’ law firm would mount if its clerical help filed a claim for an hour or two of overtime each week for the in-building commute.
Legitimate claims need to be paid, to the extent allowed under bankruptcy laws. But employers shouldn’t be put on the hook for the time it takes an employee to walk, or ride, from the parking lot into the workplace and back again at the end of the day.