In case you haven’t heard, the West needs to be “rewilded.”
That means more wolves and beavers and no cattle on about 110,000 square miles of federal land, including many grazing allotments, across 11 states.
First, let’s think about the West, which is as wild as any place in the nation. One only needs to take a look at Yellowstone, Yosemite, Glacier and Olympic and dozens of other national parks in the region. Add the many wilderness areas, preserves and open spaces and you’ll see what we mean.
Beyond that, wild areas exist in every western state. One does not need the federal government to define where wilderness is.
But 20 academics and environmentalists claim in a recent viewpoint published in BioScience, a journal of the American Institute of Biological Sciences, that the West needs to be “rewilded.”
Their proposal, dubbed the “Western Wilding Network,” is to return those 11 parcels of land to nature. They want to do it by banning cattle and sheep grazing — and any other activities, including mining and oil drilling — from those areas.
As evidence of the need to evict cattle from the selected allotments, they dipped into their collection of decades-old photos showing the problems poorly managed grazing can cause.
Those photos are compared to newer photos that show what wolves and beavers have done over a couple decades after the cattle left.
One wonders what would have happened if modern grazing management had been tried first.
Such is the nature of the arguments offered in this proposal, which could most generously be described as a think piece.
The authors appear to have started with a conclusion in mind and built their case from there.
For example, they argue that wolves and beavers are good and cattle and sheep are bad. They ignore the problems wolves and beavers can cause and the benefits cattle and sheep provide. This includes reducing fuels that feed wildfires.
As part of their plan, the authors say ranchers who lose their allotments would be paid — presumable a lot, because many operations depend on allotments to remain viable.
But no mention is made of the other ranchers who would be left. When the wolves start wondering across the countryside — and they will — their livestock will be at risk. Around the West, we’ve seen that wolves can cause serious, chronic problems for livestock producers.
Then there’s the matter of food, which neither wolves nor beavers provide.
Cattle and sheep graze on allotments, most of which are ill-suited for growing crops and have limited water supplies. The fact that they can graze those landscapes and produce high-quality protein to feed people in the U.S. and around the world is a benefit to all.
Much is made about cattle’s alleged contribution to climate change. True enough, cattle produce methane, a greenhouse gas. But methane breaks down over about 10 years. That means the amount of methane produced by cattle stays the same because the population of cattle stays the same, according to Frank Mitloehner of the University of California-Davis, an expert on the relationship between livestock and air quality.
The authors are pitching their Western Rewilding Network as a “bold, scientifically grounded organizing principle” for President Biden’s “30 by 30” proposal to conserve 30% of federal land and water by 2030. Biden’s plan has no apparent scientific basis other than it sounds good. The Western Rewilding Network, with its many shortcomings, doesn’t appear to make up for that.
