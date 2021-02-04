Washington farmers and ranchers must be protected from having to retroactively pay overtime as a result of a recent state Supreme Court ruling.
Without that protection, many farming operations could be bankrupted.
The Fair Labor Standards Act, passed by Congress in 1938, established a federal minimum wage and provided for overtime pay for work over 40 hours. The act provided a host of job classifications, including farmworkers, that are exempt from the overtime rule.
Washington lawmakers in 1959 adopted a similar provision into state law.
Though critics have posited that the exemption was the product of racism and the pandering to the needs of special interests, farmers noted that farm work is distinct from factory production. The seasonal nature of some farm work makes it difficult to schedule in 40-hour increments.
“May I say that the cow cannot be regulated by any law you may pass here,” Rep. Francis Dugan Culkin, R-N.Y., said during debate on the measure. “She gives down her milk at 6 o’clock in the morning. You can pass law until hell freezes over and you cannot change that.”
While the Washington Supreme Court did not change the schedules that govern cows in the Evergreen State, in a case filed by two former milkers from Yakima County it did strike down the exemption. The court ruled 5-4 on Nov. 5, in Martinez-Cuevas v. DeRuyter Brothers Dairy, that farmworkers labor under dangerous conditions and are constitutionally entitled to time-and-half pay for hours worked over 40 in a week.
The ruling left room to interpret its scope. Narrowly read, the decision says that in the future dairy workers must be paid overtime. More broadly, the decision points to making the state’s roughly 160,000 farmworkers eligible for overtime.
And many of them are filing lawsuits to collect and want to apply a separate state law that allows underpaid workers to reach back three years to collect wages. But that law was aimed at employers who evaded a legal responsibility.
Farmers should not be punished for following the law as it was written and understood at the time. Ag groups say that retroactive payouts and lawyer fees could bankrupt producers. The Washington State Dairy Federation calculates dairies alone could be on the hook for $90 million to $120 million in back wages.
The majority opinion did not address the question of applying the ruling retroactively. Writing for the minority, however, Justice Charles Johnson said farmers shouldn’t risk bankruptcy “because they paid what the law required of them at the time.” A subsequent ruling could clarify that question, as well as establish the scope of the original ruling.
In the meantime, Senate Republicans are backing a bill that would prohibit farmworkers from collecting overtime on past work.
The court’s original ruling was wrongheaded, but allowing newly minted victims to retroactively collect overtime would be disastrous.
The court’s ruling will lead to more automation and less farm employment. The misapplication of the law governing back pay will lead to less farms.