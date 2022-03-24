Federal wildlife managers and researchers appear to have solved at least part of the riddle of how to save the northern spotted owl.
You will recall that more than 30 years ago the owl was protected as “threatened” under the federal Endangered Species Act. Its numbers were shrinking. All that managers knew at that time was that it nested in the nooks and crannies of old-growth trees. To keep the owl’s numbers from shrinking faster, many of the old-growth federal forests in the Pacific Northwest were declared off limits to timber harvest.
Along the way, the northern spotted owl became the poster child for all that is wrong with the ESA. The timber industry was sacrificed, causing deep wounds to the economy and the loss of jobs in the woods and the mills, yet spotted owl numbers continued to shrink.
More research was clearly needed. Was the owl’s survival solely dependent on protecting old-growth forests, or were other factors involved?
When scientists took a close look, they found another cause for the spotted owl’s problems: the barred owl.
A cousin of the spotted owl, the barred owl is not native to the Pacific Northwest. It out-competes spotted owls and takes over their range. As a result, barred owls were contributing to the downfall of the spotted owl even after old-growth logging was severely reduced.
Wildlife managers came up with an experiment. They would get rid of barred owls in an effort to take pressure off the spotted owl.
That experiment appears to have worked. A federal study last year found that spotted owl populations stabilized where the barred owls were removed. But where the barred owls remained, the spotted owl population decreased by 12% a year.
This is a major breakthrough for wildlife managers around the region. Though the nearly decade-long study is over, wildlife managers now know how to help the spotted owl: get rid of barred owls.
But another interesting thing has happened. Instead of acknowledging the success of the barred owl removal efforts, some in the environmental community seem disappointed. So disappointed, in fact, that they have gone to court to get a judge to rule that logging and other factors, not the barred owl, were the primary cause of the spotted owl’s problems.
They argued that areas with no spotted owls should still be protected from logging, and that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service needed to do more environmental studies even after doing an environmental impact statement and an environmental assessment.
Follow the science. We hear that a lot these days, as special interests and politicians cherry pick scientific studies to back up their narrative. They trumpet the “science” they like and ignore the rest.
In the case of the northern spotted owls, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was able to see through the paper-thin arguments of the environmental group and acknowledge the successes that came from getting rid of barred owls. Instead, the environmental group wanted to stop logging.
It’s as though they care more about the trees than the spotted owls.