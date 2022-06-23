The use of targeted grazing as a tool for raising livestock and managing public and private land continues to evolve.
Thanks to researchers, ranchers and land managers at the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are finding new ways to put livestock to work reducing the fuels that feed voracious wildfires and eradicating weed populations.
For example, virtual fences that use the global positioning system can keep livestock away from streams and other sensitive areas. Each cow wears a collar that indicates where it can graze. When the cattle need to be moved to prevent overgrazing it can be done by “moving” the virtual fence on a computer or cell phone screen.
At the same time, the cattle continue to grow and will ultimately provide high-quality protein from land that cannot support other crops.
New uses for cattle to help manage land are also on the way.
In one experiment, researchers at the University of Nevada-Reno are training cattle to eat cheatgrass during its dormant season. Cheatgrass is a weed that has overtaken about 11,000 square miles of the West. Using supplemental protein feeding stations to attract the cattle to the areas where the cheatgrass is established, they found that cattle will also eat the weeds. This makes room for native grasses to grow and reduces the amount of wildfire fuel.
Anyway you look at it, that’s a win for ranchers, land managers — and even for environmentalists.
The value livestock brings to land managers doesn’t end with cattle. Goats are commonly used to eat weeds and underbrush in pastures and other areas where herbicides would be difficult to use or cost-prohibitive. Once they are on site, the goats go to work, munching weeds as though they are delicacies.
Whether goats, sheep or cattle are used, the value of grazing is self-evident.
The introduction of new technologies also creates new possibilities for managing livestock — and beyond. Using GPS-equipped virtual fencing and collars, cattle can be moved to new areas as needed to prevent over grazing. Our hope is that, as technology continues to evolve, ranchers and land managers will be able to manage not just livestock but predators — such as wolves, cougars and coyotes — that could be monitored real time and kept away from livestock.
The nay-sayers will always exist. Entire groups have grown up around the unfounded concept that livestock is universally bad for the landscape, but ranchers and land managers know well-managed grazing is a benefit to the land and livestock.
These are exciting times for ranchers and land managers. They have known the good that livestock can bring to the countryside by reducing wildfire fuels and weeds.
Now researchers are adding to those realities with new possibilities that will increase the efficiency and effectiveness of livestock grazing to improve the landscape even more.