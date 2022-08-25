Forgive the inner 12-year-old in us that can’t help but let out a sophomoric chuckle each time we discuss the prospects of the government regulating dairy air emissions.
We do not take lightly the prospects of increased regulations and the impacts they would have on dairy farm families, including a new proposal targeting Oregon dairies.
A coalition of 22 environmental, public health and animal welfare groups has petitioned Oregon regulators to adopt new rules targeting air pollution from large-scale dairies.
The petition, filed Aug. 17 with the state Environmental Quality Commission, seeks to create a dairy air emissions program that would apply to farms with 700 or more mature cows, which the federal Environmental Protection Agency defines as a “large” operation.
Petitioners want to require proposed and existing dairies to obtain an air quality permit and curb harmful emissions — including ammonia, methane, hydrogen sulfide and particulate matter, among others.
They argue that while the state regulates manure it ignores potential air pollutants on dairies.
“For too long, the state has sat idly by while Oregon mega-dairies have been spewing toxic pollution into the air, wreaking havoc on our natural resources, climate and communities,” Emily Miller, staff attorney for Food and Water Watch and the petition’s lead author. “This head-in-the-sand approach must change.”
A state-convened Dairy Air Quality Task Force in 2008 recommended a dairy air emissions program. In 2017, legislation designed to enshrine those recommendations into law failed to move from committee.
In our experience, the Democrat-controlled legislature has never been reluctant to regulate agriculture. There must be a reason this idea hasn’t gained traction in Salem.
Perhaps because it’s not a pressing need.
Farm interests argue that Oregon producers have made great strides voluntarily reducing dairy emissions since the task force made its recommendations. A whole host of new technologies and best practices have improved air quality and reduced odors associated with big dairies.
They also note that by the Environmental Protection Agency’s measure the state does not have an air quality problem.
As is always the case, petitioners target only “large” dairies with 700 or more cows to be regulated. These are the infamous “mega-dairies” and “factory farms” they demonize in their advocacy.
In reality, the vast majority of these “large” dairies are family-owned and -operated farms. The economics of the dairy businesses make it difficult to make a living with a small herd.
“You cannot support a family on a couple hundred milk cows,” Mary Anne Cooper, vice president of public policy for the Oregon Farm Bureau, said. “Their costs already exceed what they’re getting on the market for their product.”
It wouldn’t take long for smaller dairies to be swept up in a state regulatory scheme, because these things rarely stay blind to scale.
The other economic reality is that the more regulations you heap on the dairy industry, the larger the farms will get. Only the very large can afford to meet expensive requirements.
All joking about the double entendre aside, everyone should be wary of this effort to regulate dairy air emissions.
