Main canal of the Klamath Project

The main canal of the Klamath Project in 1908.

 Oregon Conservation Commission/Wikipedia

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has 5,425 employees, many with advanced degrees in specialized areas such as water law, endangered species, hydrology — all matters related to water.

Why is it, then, that the farmers and others within the bureau’s Klamath Project have for decades been subjected to the whims and vagaries of an agency that talks a good game about resolving the problems there but doesn’t do much?

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you