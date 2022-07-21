The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has 5,425 employees, many with advanced degrees in specialized areas such as water law, endangered species, hydrology — all matters related to water.
Why is it, then, that the farmers and others within the bureau’s Klamath Project have for decades been subjected to the whims and vagaries of an agency that talks a good game about resolving the problems there but doesn’t do much?
During a year when the precipitation is plentiful, the agency seems to utter a collective sigh of relief.
During years when there isn’t enough water, the agency sues the irrigators, as if that will in some way solve the problem.
To properly frame the plight of the farmers within the Klamath Project, one must go back to the beginning. The 225,000-acre project was one of the first by the Reclamation Service, now the Bureau of Reclamation. It has seven dams, 28 pump stations and 717 miles of canals to deliver water to farmland and 728 miles of drainage canals.
Altogether a massive undertaking, much of it aimed at enticing World War I veterans to farm the area by providing them with free land. Those pioneering families withstood many hardships to make the dream of farming a reality.
The project’s water now supports 1,400 farms, which grow many types of crops, from wheat and potatoes to onions and horseradish.
This was before Congress overlaid the Endangered Species Act on the nation, changing forever how the project would be managed.
The ESA presented Reclamation’s Klamath managers with a double-edged sword. Water was needed in the Upper Klamath Lake for protected sucker fish at the same time it was needed downstream in the Klamath River for spawning coho salmon.
Caught in the middle were farmers, whose livelihoods depended on that same water. Under the ESA, the farmers lose out every time.
The ESA has always been a deeply flawed law. When it was drafted, many in Congress had the plight of the bald eagle in mind, not minor species or tiny populations of species. The ESA requires resource managers to bow to endangered species no matter the cost to people.
Which brings us back to the Bureau of Reclamation. Recently, the bureau’s new commissioner, Camille Touton, visited the Klamath Project. She was not reassuring, suggesting new piping, repairing old infrastructure and the like.
She also made it sound as if Oregon’s leaders were in charge of a project that in every way is her responsibility.
An aside: Oregon’s leadership has been less than effective in handling many of the state’s water issues. While chattering about “stopping” climate change — even though Oregon produces only 0.17% of global atmospheric carbon — it’s as though many legislators are ignoring the water issues and the people pleading for help.
It should be noted that Idaho and California have efforts underway to store more water, while Oregon is largely silent, even in the drought-stricken central part of the state that includes much of the Klamath Project.
We suggest the experts at Reclamation sit down individually with the interested parties within the Klamath Project and then present several options to them. Then at least everyone will know what the possibilities are.
Then they need to reach some level of consensus and move forward.
We all know this: The ESA is a mess, and the status quo is unworkable during drought years. The fish may survive but the farmers suffer.
