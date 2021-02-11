Commissioners in Oregon’s Yamhill County have finally decided to pull the plug on a controversial rail-to-trail project opposed by neighboring farmers.
They have made the right decision.
In 2017, Yamhill County paid $1.4 million for the “quit claim” deed to a 12.5-mile stretch of unused rail corridor that it intended to turn into the Yamhelas-Westsider trail for walkers and cyclists. The following year the county’s board of commissioners approved immediately developing nearly 3 miles of the trail between the towns of Yamhill and Carlton.
The rail right-of-way passes through active farming operations. Farmers adjoining the trail argue that a recreational trail will complicate pesticide applications due to required “setbacks” from such sensitive areas. They are also worried that their farms would become targets for activists who oppose pesticide application.
Oregon’s Land Use Board of Appeals blocked the project’s approval three times, most recently finding that Yamhill County didn’t sufficiently analyze the trail’s impacts on agricultural practices.
Despite the ongoing controversy, early last year the county approved a construction contract to start work on a trail bridge over Stag Hollow Creek.
Although abandoning the project will likely mean repaying a $1 million state grant for the nearly completed bridge and other project components, commissioners Mary Starrett and Lindsay Berschauer said they didn’t want to continue spending money on litigation over the project.
No doubt the trail would have been a boon for Yamhill County’s tourism industry. A 12-mile trail through the heart of Oregon’s wine country would have been popular and of benefit to the wineries, restaurants, hotels and shops in the communities it would have connected.
But it would negatively impact producers adjacent to the trail. And despite their ongoing efforts to show these impacts would be minimal and easily mitigated, the county and trail supporters have not been able to sway LUBA.
It’s unfortunate that Yamhill County could be on the hook for repaying state money. But there’s no use throwing more money into a losing legal proposition.