Through both overt actions and acquiescence, the state of Washington has accelerated the state’s future demand for electricity ahead of its ability to develop the infrastructure to produce and convey it where needed.
It’s a classic example of putting the cart before the horse, but not a surprising outcome when central planners put their hands on a system the free market built in the last century.
As we’ve discussed in this space multiple times, the Washington Legislature in 2020 passed a law to follow California standards. The law leaves decisions on zero-emission vehicles to the California Air Resources Board’s 14 voting members.
On Aug. 25 that board announced new rules that will phase out the sale of new gas- and diesel-powered vehicles by 2035. Cars and trucks already registered and on the road can continue to be used, but new cars, trucks and SUVs after that date must be powered by something other than fossil fuels.
It is now working on a ban on new diesel heavy-duty pickups, delivery vans and freight trucks beginning in 2040.
That will push demand for electricity to ever-higher levels, particularly in the densely populated Puget Sound metro area. Washington’s demand for electricity is projected to nearly double by 2050 as the population grows, vehicles are electrified and building codes forbid natural gas heating.
At the same time, the state’s clean-energy laws will require coal and natural gas plants in Grays Harbor and Chehalis to close by 2045. That will require Western Washington to import more wind and solar power from Eastern Washington, Montana and Wyoming.
If only the California bureaucrats in charge of mandating electric vehicles had talked to the Washington bureaucrats in charge of siting and permitting electric transmission infrastructure.
Unfortunately, existing transmission lines are insufficient to carry the load, and even if utilities could begin the construction process now it’s unclear whether the infrastructure would be in place in time to avoid power shortages west of the Cascades.
High-voltage power lines can be expected to take 10 to 20 years to site, permit and build, according to a report prepared by the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council.
Building new transmission lines is an expensive proposition, and the siting of routes for new lines is always controversial. Like the wind turbines and solar facilities that produce the energy, the transmission lines will be sited across productive farmland.
Lawsuits filed by landowners and environmental activists will ensure delays, perhaps prompting route changes that will lead to more lawsuits and more delays.
So, just when Western Washingtonians need to plug in all the electric vehicles mandated by California bureaucrats, the electricity won’t be there.
Yes, the cart has been put in front of the horse — each of which will be handy if you want to get around Western Washington in the next decade.
