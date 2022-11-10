Electric cars (copy)

Washington leaders want to boost the number of electric cars and trucks in the state but the state’s electric grid won’t be able to handle the added load.

 Getty Images

Through both overt actions and acquiescence, the state of Washington has accelerated the state’s future demand for electricity ahead of its ability to develop the infrastructure to produce and convey it where needed.

It’s a classic example of putting the cart before the horse, but not a surprising outcome when central planners put their hands on a system the free market built in the last century.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you