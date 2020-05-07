Producers and processors are scrambling to protect workers from COVID-19 while ensuring that they can bring an affordable product in an adequate supply to market. It’s not an easy task, but if common sense were allowed to prevail it should be possible.
In Washington, the Washington Department of Labor and Industries has issued rules regulating farmworker housing.
The proposed rules for migrant farmworker housing would require occupants be 6 feet apart while sleeping, cooking, eating, bathing and washing. Plastic shields could be used between fixtures, such as sinks, where occupants may be closer for a short period.
Beds would have to be 6 feet apart, with occupants sleeping head to toe, and only the lower berths of bunk beds could be occupied. Farms could modify the requirements with “engineering or administrative controls” approved by L&I and the health department.
The rules allow workers to be housed in tents — expensive tents with floors, windows, electricity, at least 50 square feet per occupant and no more than 15 occupants.
Workers with or suspected of having COVID-19 would have to be isolated. Farmers would have to provide food and water and monitor the safety of isolated workers or ensure those services are being provided elsewhere, such as at a local health department quarantine facility.
Producers have been clear that these rules will be expensive and difficult to meet.
Separately, L&I also has told farms to keep workers 6 feet apart whenever possible in fields. Other requirements are directed at ensuring workers are practicing good hygiene, disinfecting surfaces and are not crowded together in vehicles.
Also last week, President Trump signed an order under the Defense Production Act to keep meat processing plants open. Plants across the country have been severely impacted by outbreaks of the virus.
The White House is working with the Labor Department to provide enhanced safety guidance for meatpacking workers. That will include trying to minimize the risk to workers who may be prone to serious complications from the virus. The administration is working to secure supplies of protective equipment for workers.
Enter the unions and their lawyers. In all cases, they claim the rules don’t go far enough. But when have they ever?
Workers must be reasonably protected and the food supply chain must be maintained. Those goals aren’t mutually exclusive.
Employers must take extraordinary precautions to keep their workers safe. This will be expensive. But the response must also be measured and proportionate to the actual threat. Everything must be done to keep these operations open and viable.
Rules that are too restrictive and too expensive will either force producers and processors to downsize their operations or go out of business altogether if operations become unprofitable. That wouldn’t be in the best interest of the workers or the public.
Our colleagues at the Wall Street Journal observed in an editorial recently that “Americans don’t need a food shortage on top of the other human and economic carnage.”
We couldn’t agree more.