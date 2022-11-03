Port’s expansion proposal would plant industry on ag land (copy)

As part of the Port Westward expansion, farmland and wetlands would be used for industrial purposes.

 Columbia Riverkeeper

Farmers and conservationists in Oregon continue to fight the Port of Columbia County’s attempt to develop a renewable diesel refinery along the lower Columbia River, and to rezone farmland for industrial park expansion.

So far Oregon’s Land Use Board of Appeals has blocked the development plans, which we continue to believe put farms at risk.

