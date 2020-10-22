California voters are being told that a big property tax measure on November’s ballot won’t touch farmers and ranchers. Supporters touting that line either aren’t aware of all the ways farming operations could be taxed under the proposal, or are intentionally misleading voters.
Under current law passed in the 1970s, real property in California is taxed on its value at the time of its last sale. Proposition 15 would amend the state constitution to require commercial and industrial properties to be taxed at their current market value. Supporters hope to raise up to $12 billion a year for spending on education.
It’s not unusual for backers of such measures to assure voters that only “big” businesses will be hit by the proposed tax. To that end, land zoned for agriculture is exempt from the measure.
The land is exempt, but “commercial” and “industrial” structures on the land might not be exempt.
According to the California Farm Bureau, a flyer circulated by “Yes on Proposition 15” lays out how facilities associated with ag would fall under the new assessment. “Commercial or industrial structures on agricultural land would be taxed at fair market value, unless the property is owned by a small, independent owner. For example, a dairy barn, food processing facilities and wineries would be reassessed as they are commercial and industrial.”
That rightly gives farmers, processors, packers and the owners of wineries pause. Even modest facilities can have hefty fair market values. Opponents note that improvements on farm land — a new orchard, for example — could also be swept up by Prop 15.
Supporters say that the flyer cited by Farm Bureau was inaccurate and only wine tasting rooms would be reassessed. Lenny Goldberg, the architect of the measure, told Inside Climate News that with that exception, ag facilities would remain exempt.
Goldberg has his interpretation, but Inside Climate News goes on to report that the Legislative Analyst Office says facilities used for commercial purposes sited on exempt ag land could fall under Prop 15. The lengthy text of the proposition does not define what constitutes “commercial” and “industrial.” Which facilities qualify and which are exempt will be decided by the legislature when it passes the legislation necessary to implement the proposition.
Leaving it to a legislature not known for its fiscal conservatism makes a blanket exemption on the facilities required in modern agriculture far from a sure thing. As such, even with the exemption on farmland, Prop 15 can’t be seen as anything but a big tax increase on California agriculture.