As the terrible toll of these disasters has been revealed over the last two weeks, so have stories of the selflessness and heroism of common people who have come to the assistance of their friends, neighbors and in many cases complete strangers.
Towns have been saved, livestock rescued, animals sheltered and feed donated. Displaced families have been fed, housed and clothed.
At times such as these, attention is often focused on the professional firefighters and responders who race to the scene. Rightly so. But so often the actions of people who could just have easily stood down and let others jump into the fight make all of the difference.
It is impossible to make a complete accounting of the extraordinary efforts by private citizens in the face of these disasters. It is also impossible to adequately thank them for the same.