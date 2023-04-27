Aerial green rural and solar photovoltaic panel

Oregon legislators are considering streamlining the process that governs the construction of solar farms on actual farms.

 123rf

Oregon lawmakers are again proposing legislation that would allow counties more authority to approve the siting of large solar facilities, and smaller ones on farmland.

The goal is to streamline a process involving state approvals that solar developers have found too complex and time-consuming. Fewer hurdles equal more solar facilities, a priority for the state’s energy policy that envisions abandoning fossil fuels within a decade.

