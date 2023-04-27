Oregon lawmakers are again proposing legislation that would allow counties more authority to approve the siting of large solar facilities, and smaller ones on farmland.
The goal is to streamline a process involving state approvals that solar developers have found too complex and time-consuming. Fewer hurdles equal more solar facilities, a priority for the state’s energy policy that envisions abandoning fossil fuels within a decade.
We are concerned with any proposed legislation that will provide a path to sidestep farmland protections. Farmland preservation needs to be a priority, too.
Under current law, solar projects bigger than 1,920 acres come under a state siting process that some energy developers consider too complicated and time-consuming, particularly in light of Oregon’s renewable energy push.
“We are not producing as much solar energy as we want or we need,” said Rep. Ken Helm, D-Beaverton, chief sponsor of House Bill 3179.
The proposal would give counties authority over projects twice as large on land with the lowest agricultural value, raising the threshold from 1,920 acres to 3,840 acres.
County jurisdiction would also steeply increase over solar projects on high-value farmland, from 160 acres to 240 acres, and on other arable soils, from 1,280 acres to 2,560 acres.
The state’s energy policy places a priority in building alternative energy facilities. Those facilities inevitably are sited on farmland.
Oregon has fairly robust farmland protections. But in recent years, legislators have promoted economic and energy priorities that naturally conflict with longstanding policies to preserve farmland.
Legislation passed in this session already made limited exceptions to land-use laws to facilitate siting for computer chip manufacturing.
It is not difficult to envision legislators making more exceptions to help solve the state’s housing shortage.
Productive farmland is under assault all across the West by developers who want to build houses, alternative energy facilities and other commercial enterprises.
All of these have supporters who can cite the economic and social benefits the projects will bring.
But farmland is a finite resource. Once paved over or contaminated, it can’t be recovered. It should be left in place and protected.
Preserving farmland must be a priority.
Farmland is too often seen as empty space awaiting development. But farmland is not empty. It provides the food that sustains us and the fiber that clothes us.
It is a vital strategic resource, and should be treated as such.
