When it comes to predators, there is great irony in the stances of various alarmists and activists among the environmental and animal rights groups.
These groups are quick to point out the importance of wolves and how farmers and ranchers need to sacrifice to allow them to become reestablished across the West.
In the next breath, they point out that, besides, coyotes and other predators such as cougars cause more problems than wolves.
But when the conversation circles around to the need to control coyotes and cougars, they change their tune. They espouse the need to protect them, too.
With such flimsy arguments, it’s easy to see that these groups don’t want any predators — wolves, coyotes or cougars among them — to be controlled.
That’s nonsense, because wherever a rancher or farmer is raising livestock — chickens, ducks, sheep, goats or cattle — they need to be able to prevent attacks by predators.
If they cannot do that, they will soon find themselves out of business. Hmm ... maybe that’s what the activists are after anyway.
In Douglas County, Ore., predators cost farmers and ranchers an estimated $82,500 in lost livestock this year alone. These are lambs, ewes, calves and cattle that were torn apart. All told, Wildlife Services Oregon, a USDA agency, protects $32 million in livestock, pets and other property in the county.
That’s one county. Predators do even more damage in other counties.
The Oregon Legislature earlier this year dropped the ball when it didn’t allow Douglas County to continue its 5-year-old predator control district. Landowners paid for the voluntary program through a tax based on acreage.
By all lights, the program had worked well, yet legislators listened to alarmists and activists who oppose controlling predators.
In that case, the legislature made the wrong decision, and Douglas County ranchers, farmers and pet owners will pay for it in the form of more dead livestock and pets.
Elsewhere in Oregon, the governor-appointed Fish and Wildlife Commission is taking up the cause of the alarmists and activists. Commission members want an end to derbies in which coyotes are hunted for cash or prizes.
The argument against these derbies is that killing coyotes is unethical, unsporting and ineffective. Apparently, it’s ethical and sporting for coyotes to tear apart lambs and calves.
Remember, these are the same folks that argue that coyotes, not wolves, are a bigger problem when it comes to killing livestock. Yet they don’t want people to kill coyotes.
The activists can’t have it both ways. A rancher who raises sheep and cattle cannot be required to sit still while a predator decimates his livestock.
It’s the oldest trick in the book. The activists simply change their squishy arguments as needed to protect predators.
And the saddest part? Oregon legislators and members of the state Fish and Wildlife Commission gobble up those half-baked arguments and put livestock and pet owners at risk.
Oregonians need the ability to control predators using whatever means necessary.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.