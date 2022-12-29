Coyote

A coyote kills a lamb. Oregonians need the ability to protect livestock and pets from predators by whatever means possible.

When it comes to predators, there is great irony in the stances of various alarmists and activists among the environmental and animal rights groups.

These groups are quick to point out the importance of wolves and how farmers and ranchers need to sacrifice to allow them to become reestablished across the West.

