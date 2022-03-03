A lowlight of the current Oregon legislative session is the demise of the predator damage control district that landowners in Coos and Douglas counties had set up.
By all lights, the district was a success. Five years ago, the legislature had approved it as a way to keep predators under control as the counties’ budgets got tighter. The landowners, including timber firms, paid a fee of up to $1 an acre for USDA Wildlife Services to dispatch coyotes, cougars, bears and other predators that damage property and kill livestock.
Last year, landowners in the two counties voluntarily paid $120,000 to control predators.
During this legislative session, however, success has taken a back seat to those who don’t like the way wildlife are managed. What should have been a slam-dunk decision to continue and increase the number of predator damage control districts in House Bill 4080 died in the House Environment and Natural Resources Committee.
Opponents had complained that Wildlife Services was “ineffective” and “cruel.”
What is ineffective and cruel is a legislature that allows a good program voluntarily funded by citizens to die.
Those same citizens will now pay the price of the legislature’s ineffectiveness in the form of dead lambs and calves and damaged trees.
The predator control specialist who recently retired from Wildlife Services estimated he had to track and kill about 100 coyotes and 10 cougars a year. Each kill was reported to the state Fish and Wildlife Department so managers there knew what was going on.
There has never been a shortage of predators in Coos and Douglas counties, but without a predator control specialist on duty that population will likely mushroom. The result will be more dead livestock.
Now that livestock owners will be forced to take on that chore, the state will also lose the reports from the Wildlife Services specialists. The information was used in studies and to make wildlife management decisions.
Any way you look at it, the landowners, ranchers — and even the wildlife — are short-changed by allowing the bill authorizing predator damage control districts to die in committee.
But all may not be lost. Legislators can resurrect this bill by including it as an amendment to a related bill. While some folks may look askance at such tactics, there are times when they make sense.
This is one of those times.
