If anyone wanted to help out the animal rights crowd in its efforts to reinstate federal Endangered Species Act protection to all wolves, all he would have to do is randomly kill the predators.
Since wolves were reintroduced into parts of the West, the activists have been hollering that, unless wolves are fully protected under the ESA, they could be indiscriminately killed.
In a few parts of Eastern Oregon, that appears to be happening. In the past two years, eight wolves were poisoned and seven were shot and killed.
This was not someone protecting himself or his livestock. This was someone poaching and breaking the law.
Animal rights and environmental groups are pushing right now trying to convince the federal government to reinstate ESA protections for wolves in the Northern Rockies. Just last week, we published a column by two members of the U.S. Senate making the case for state management of wolves in Idaho and Montana.
The senators are correct. Idaho, Montana and other states where wolves have been imposed on ranchers and others have done their best. Reinstating federal protections would take management decisions out of the states’ hands.
If you think there are problems with wolves now, wait until management decisions are returned to the hands of federal bureaucrats in Washington, D.C.
No one has been more vociferous than the Capital Press in criticizing how the reintroduction of wolves has been managed. Time and again, we have stood up and pointed out the shortcomings of federal wildlife managers and the unfairness their actions have inflicted on ranchers, whose livelihoods depend on their ability to raise cattle and sheep.
The basis of those criticisms was that wolves have been allowed to run roughshod through portions of the rural West, attacking cattle, sheep, wildlife and other animals such as working dogs. We argued that ranchers also were the victims but were willing to follow the law.
Ranchers have worked hard to use non-lethal means of separating wolves from cattle and sheep.
But all of that is for naught when irresponsible parties take the law into their own hands. It accomplishes nothing — except to put law-abiding ranchers on the defensive.
We’ll say it again. We are unimpressed by how federal wildlife managers have done their jobs managing wolves. From the beginning, they needed to do more to keep wolves away from livestock.
But we are 100% opposed to illegally poaching wolves.
Doing that only gives the animal rights and environmental crowd more ammunition in the court of law — and the court of public opinion — to criticize ranchers.
Stop the poaching. It only makes matters worse.