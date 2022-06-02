In Japan is a man named Toko. He likes to pretend he is a dog. To do that he spent $15,700 on a dog suit fashioned after a collie. When he is in the suit, he looks a lot like a collie. He also acts like one, rolling over and doing collie things.
But if you ask a human, he is no dog. And other dogs certainly know a dog when they see one.
He is just a guy in a dog suit, and a very expensive one at that.
Some animal rights groups occasionally cook up public relations stunts arguing that animals have constitutional rights. This would come as a surprise to anyone who has ever read the Constitution, or who has been around animals.
For example, 11 years ago, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, filed suit arguing that Sea World, an aquarium, was depriving orcas of their constitutional rights and “enslaving” them.
If a group wanted to help orcas, it could argue that they should have more room at the aquarium or be better treated. That’s fine. We are in favor of free speech.
But an orca is not, under any circumstance, a person who has constitutional rights. It must be embarrassing for a member of the bar to try to argue that with a straight face.
Other groups have taken up the cause of a chimpanzee in upstate New York, arguing that it should be granted the ability to chose where it wants to live.
Most recently, the Nonhuman Rights Project has gone to court on behalf of Happy, an elephant at the Bronx Zoo in New York. The group filed a writ of habeas corpus in the state’s Supreme Court, seeking to have Happy recognized as a person and moved from the zoo.
If the group wanted to help, it could make sure all applicable humane laws are followed. It could even buy Happy and move her to better circumstances. But that would solve a problem, not make a splash in the news, which is apparently what the group seeks most.
This legal wrangling has farmers and ranchers concerned. They worry that if an outside group can demand that an animal be treated as a human under the law, similar cases might be made on behalf of cows, hogs, chickens and other farm animals.
This has nothing to do with elephants or orcas, or any other animals, for that matter. This is just another public relations stunt aimed at raising money for another animal rights group.
The Associated Press talked to a law professor at Rutgers University about the case involving Happy.
“I’ve been a vegan for 40 years. Don’t get me wrong, I disagree with animal use altogether,” Gary Francione, the professor, said. “Just to have the court start saying that non-human animals are persons under the law is going to raise all sorts of questions, the answers to which are not going to be amenable to many people.”
We’ll finish that thought: A man in a dog suit may look and act like a dog, but he’s no dog. And an animal rights group can argue that an elephant is a person, but that doesn’t make it true.
It’s not a matter of constitutional rights, it’s a matter of biology.