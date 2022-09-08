Farmers and ranchers who fail to meet the mandates of the state know that they’ll soon pay the consequences. What happens when the state fails to meet its own mandates?
Not much.
Washington law requires 20% of the fuel used in state-owned diesel-powered vehicles, vessels and equipment to be biodiesel. It was an early reaction to climate change and seen as a boost to farmers.
Unfortunately, the plan has fallen flat. According to a new report by the Department of Enterprise Services, for the 13th straight year, Washington state agencies have failed to meet the mandate. In fact, they didn’t even come close.
The percentage in 2021 across all state agencies, excluding ferries, was 9.5%. The closest they have come to the goal was 13.1% in 2015.
No surprise, it’s easier to make a mandate than it is to meet one.
The state’s ferry system accounts for 80% of Washington’s diesel purchases. The system has been able to replace 5% of its supply with biofuels. The system says it’s hampered by the requirements of its vessels’ engines and supply shortages.
The Department of Natural Resources says it depends on “vehicles that are used in a manner that is not compatible with biodiesel for standard operating procedure and safety.”
The Department of Transportation bought nearly 2.4 million gallons of fuel, including 307,000 gallons of biodiesel, or 12.9%.
Department spokeswoman Emily Glad said the agency is looking for ways to meet the standard, but has been hampered by biodiesel gelling in cold weather.
“The highest diesel use for the fleet is during winter operations when plow trucks are keeping passes and roads clear,” she said.
The Department of Transportation also has infrastructure problems. Its older fuel tanks fail to meet Environmental Protection Agency guidelines for storing biofuels, according to the report. Replacing the tanks will cost $105.3 million, the department estimates.
Todd Myers, environmental analyst for the conservative Washington Policy Center, said he wasn’t surprised the state hasn’t met its own renewable fuel standard.
The state has consistently failed to meet its carbon-reduction targets, he said.
“It’s emblematic of climate policy. It’s more show than results,” Myers said. “It’s one more example of something the state wants to force the public to do, but that state agencies can’t do themselves.”
Now, it sounds as though state agencies are trying to meet the mandate, but for many legitimate reasons biofuel can’t be used.
Farmers and ranchers have often found themselves faced with unrealistic mandates that they can’t meet. But unlike state agencies, they face consequences for failing to meet the mandates of the legislature and regulatory agencies.
Penalties for thee, but not for we.
