Irrigators step up cloud seeding support

Idaho Power Co. and the state of Idaho spend about $4 million a year to operate 57 remote ground generators and three aircraft that produce 1.24 million acre-feet of additional river flows in four basins.

A member of the Oregon Legislature is curious. He wants to know whether seeding clouds could produce more snowpack — and river runoff — that will benefit Oregonians.

Sen. Lynn Findley, a Republican from eastern Oregon, wants to know whether cloud seeding operations would work in his home state. They are used in several other western states, including Idaho, which has an extensive, state-of-the-art program. In addition, more than 50 countries around the world use the technology to build up their snowpack and river flows.

