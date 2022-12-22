World cup

Grass seed from Oregon was used on the soccer pitches where the World Cup games were played in Qatar.

 

Tens of millions of pounds of Oregon grass seed was used for the eight stadiums and 71 practice fields for the recent 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

As was reported in the Capital Press, that seed came from Pure Seed in Canby. How Oregon seed came to be the choice of the organizers of the match is an interesting story.

