The good people of Idaho are embarking on an effort to “protect” farmland. They want to stop — or at least limit — the conversion of farmland to other uses such as housing and commercial developments.
Unbridled development is detrimental to farming and ranching, where chemicals need to be sprayed and livestock can create, shall we say, “aromas” that new residential neighbors may not appreciate. Just moving farm equipment on local roads and highways can create traffic slowdowns.
These and other factors set the stage for conflict that everyone wants to avoid.
In a state growing as rapidly as Idaho, that may be a tall order, so the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation has joined with other organizations in an attempt to establish a means of protecting farmers, their livelihoods and their farmland.
Especially in the region surrounding Boise, where most of that growth is occurring, farmland appears to be losing the battle. Development is sprawling across the landscape in nearly every direction.
It’s gotten the point that some whole farm operations have moved to more rural areas of the state to escape.
Other states such as Oregon have faced the same challenges. In varying degrees, they have had success in protecting farmland from wholesale development.
Oregon got into the business of protecting farmland in 1973 when the legislature passed the Oregon Land Use Act. It imposed a batch of statewide goals for land use planning and farmland. One of the goals required counties to designate exclusive farm use land, which restricts many types of development on it. Even with those protections, a growing number of non-farm uses — about 60 at last count — have been allowed on farmland.
These protections led to ballot measures and legislative actions aimed at compensating farmers for lower fair market values of property because of the land use regulations.
Those actions have not stopped the conversion of farmland to other uses, but they have certainly slowed the process.
Most recently, the legislature established the Oregon Agricultural Trust, whose goal is to protect farmland through “working land easements” that limit the non-farm activities and development that can take place on it.
Farmers can donate an easement preventing development and get a tax credit or cash and continue to own and farm the land. By doing that, the property value is also reduced, making the land more affordable for the next generation of farmers.
Easements last forever, according to the trust. That means a farm will stay a farm, and a ranch will stay a ranch.
Any farmland preservation efforts must balance the farm owner’s private property rights against the desire to prevent the wholesale development of farmland.
Seen in this light, Oregon’s Agricultural Trust appears to do the best job of addressing both of those concerns, and it does it without overlaying the entire state with a cumbersome government-run land use system.
In our opinion — and we hope Idaho’s farm community will agree — the best system for protecting farmland will include a minimum of state regulations and a maximum respect for private property rights.