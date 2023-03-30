Wetlands

A federal judge has put the Biden administration's new version of the Waters of the United States rule on hold, but only in Texas and Idaho.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press file

A federal judge has put on hold, at least in Texas and Idaho, the Biden administration’s new “Waters of the United States” rules.

The state of Texas and five Texas state agencies sued the Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers on Jan. 18 — the day the final rule was published in the Federal Registry — asserting the rule will burden state agencies and violate state sovereignty. The state of Idaho joined the lawsuit on Feb. 27.

