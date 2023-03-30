A federal judge has put on hold, at least in Texas and Idaho, the Biden administration’s new “Waters of the United States” rules.
The state of Texas and five Texas state agencies sued the Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers on Jan. 18 — the day the final rule was published in the Federal Registry — asserting the rule will burden state agencies and violate state sovereignty. The state of Idaho joined the lawsuit on Feb. 27.
A coalition of farm groups that joined the case had asked the judge to provide nationwide relief, but was ruled to have failed to show the irreparable harm necessary to support their request.
That’s unfortunate. We will have to hold out hope that complaints filed by two dozen other states could yield a nationwide ban, as the rule will surely inflict irreparable harm for farmers and ranchers across the United States.
The new rule replaces Trump-era WOTUS rules favored by farm groups, potentially putting hundreds of thousands of additional wetlands, lakes and streams under federal protection.
The EPA and the Corps said the reworked rule provides a “durable definition” of waterways to reduce uncertainty. We’re skeptical. The agencies have fumbled with a series of rewrites over nearly 20 years and four administrations, all in an attempt to square the rules with a couple of Supreme Court rulings.
The new rule depends on two tests to determine if waters are covered by the act. The “relatively permanent” test covers waters that are “relatively permanent, standing or continuously flowing” and are connected to navigable waters, territorial seas or interstate waters.
Those are perhaps obvious. The second test is more insidious.
The “significant nexus” standard covers “waters that, either alone or in combination with similarly situated waters in the region, significantly affect the chemical, physical or biological integrity of traditional navigable waters, the territorial seas or interstate waters.”
That could mean anything, and we are certain that the regulators will press their case, and it will be up to landowners to prove their innocence.
“It is impossible, with this new rule, for any farmer or rancher to know whether their irrigation drainage infrastructure in their fields are jurisdictional waters requiring Clean Water Act permits,” Florida farmer Katherine English told Congress earlier this month. “This rule is simply unknowable, unless you have hired a lawyer, a biologist, an engineer, and — in some instances — a geologist.”
Even then, they should probably be prepared for expensive litigation.
All of this could have been avoided. The new rule was issued as the Supreme Court prepares to render a decision in a WOTUS case that will likely result in a new standard that could lead to yet another set of rules.
Rather than wait, the administration added to the uncertainty just to negate a Trump rule.
But for now, farmers and ranchers in Idaho aren’t subject to the new rules.
