Environmental groups are howling that the Trump administration’s recently released rules governing Waters of the U.S. will drain precious wetlands and are woefully inadequate to protect water safety.
The histrionics that attend these announcements are usually disproportional to their actual impact. By that standard the new rules are probably just about right. They are certainly an improvement over the Obama-era rules they replace.
The Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wrote those rules, adopted by Obama in 2015, in the hopes of reconciling two separate Supreme Court decisions in cases involving the Clean Water Act. The object was to better define what constitutes “waters of the United States,” which the act gives the federal government authority to regulate.
The 2015 rule extended regulation to isolated bodies of water that have a “significant nexus” with navigable waters of the United States — a significant expansion of federal authority. The rule left it to the bureaucrats to determine that nexus and landowners no means of appealing those interpretations without going to court.
That rightly made farmers and ranchers nervous.
The final regulation brought little of the clarity it purported to provide. (The Corps wrote a scathing email to EPA insisting the rule would not withstand a court challenge.)
A number of states and industry groups sued. That led to competing rulings in various district courts, including a stay in 13 states ordered by a district court in North Dakota.
President Trump, fulfilling a campaign pledge, suspended the Obama rules and directed the government to do a rewrite.
The new rule, announced Jan. 23, identifies four categories of waters that are federally regulated under the Clean Water Act:
• The territorial seas and traditional navigable waters.
• Perennial and intermittent tributaries.
• Certain lakes, ponds and impoundments.
• Wetlands adjacent to jurisdictional waters.
It also details waters not subject to federal control — including features that only contain water in direct response to rainfall; groundwater; many ditches, including farm and roadside ditches; prior converted cropland; farm and stock watering ponds; and waste treatment systems.
Gone is the troublesome “significant nexus.”
The plain language of the new rules is much clearer than what it replaces, a boon to laymen often flummoxed by complex regulations. But we never underestimate the bureaucracy’s ability to find the necessary nuance to justify sweeping expansions of power.
“EPA and the Army are providing much needed regulatory certainty and predictability for American farmers, landowners and businesses to support the economy and accelerate critical infrastructure projects,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a press release.
If only regulatory certainty could be guaranteed.
The only thing certain is that the new WOTUS rules will be the subject of intense litigation and that they probably won’t be the final rules if a Democrat takes the White House in November.