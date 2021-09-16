The USDA has a tough job ahead. It needs to come up with a moniker for meat that is grown in a laboratory. For want of a better word, the agency is calling it “cultured” meat, but it’s looking for suggestions from the public for a better name.
Unprompted, some of our Facebook friends offered their own suggestions:
“Crap.”
“Yuck.”
“Disgusting.”
“Lab-raised meat” was another more diplomatic suggestion.
Judging from these responses, finding a new name will not be easy.
Lab meat didn’t even exist a few years ago. It is produced by taking muscle cells from a cow — or hog or chicken — and placing them in a petri dish or other container and feeding them. As the cells multiply, they grow in chains. Add some red coloring — lab meat tends to be gray — and grind it up and you have the makings of a hamburger.
Other than donating a few muscle cells, no animals are involved. The cells are fed in much the same way a scientist would grow a culture of bacteria.
It took two years and nearly $300,000 to produce the first lab “burger,” according to Mark Post, a Dutch scientist who led the effort. In an interview, he estimated it would take 10 more years to get lab meat to market.
Other companies, including meat processors Tyson and Cargill, have also joined the quest to bring lab meat to market. Some consultants believe that by 2040 most of the meat consumed will come from laboratories and not ranches or farms.
We’ll see about that. You’ll note that the one thing that doesn’t come up in these conversations is the price consumers will pay. Producers of plant-based fake “meat” have already faced some resistance to their prices.
That’s why USDA is trying to come up with a name for the laboratory-based meat. The new name needs to clearly indicate to consumers and others that this “meat” is entirely different from typical beef, pork or chicken.
That’s where some other products have stumbled, and confused consumers in the process. For example, the dust-up over calling beverages made from soybeans or nuts “milk” could have been avoided if those companies had given some thought to a new name and not appropriated the dairy industry’s standard-bearer.
We’ve got an idea. Instead of trying to parade this new product as a facsimile of real beef, why not come up with an entirely new name?
How about Labster?
Or LaBurger?
Or unBurger?
Or the Substance Formerly Known as Meat?
Whatever the good people at USDA decide, the new name should not include beef, pork or chicken. They come from an entirely different place, and it’s not a laboratory.