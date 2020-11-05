It finally happened. Three federal agencies moved away from the federal mothership in Washington, D.C., and, despite all of the dire predictions, they appear to be getting along just fine in their new homes.
The Bureau of Land Management moved 27 of its top people to Grand Junction, Colo., earlier this year. About 61 will remain in Washington, D.C., and the rest of the 360 employees will move to BLM’s regional offices around the West, where the agency manages 247.3 million acres of federal land.
The USDA’s Economic Research Service and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture have also been unpacking boxes. Both agencies moved from Washington, D.C., to Kansas City, Mo.
Of the 329 ERS positions, 76 were left behind in D.C. Of NIFA’s 344 positions, 21 stayed.
When the Trump administration decided to move the agencies, the reaction many taxpayers had was that it was about time. Washington, D.C., has become a black hole where taxpayer money — and the power that goes with it — is concentrated to a toxic level. Ag groups and citizens spend thousands of dollars flying to Washington just to get a chance to talk to the decision-makers there.
The fact that most U.S. agriculture and federal land are west of the Mississippi River means those decision-makers were far removed from the people and places their decisions impacted.
The irony of the debate that the moves provoked was fascinating to those of us who call the West home.
Critics made it sound as though Grand Junction was on the moon. Not quite. Situated at the confluence of the Colorado and Gunnison rivers and surrounded by mesas, orchards and vineyards, there aren’t many more beautiful spots in the West.
Similarly, Kansas City has a well-deserved reputation as a thriving metropolis. It’s not Washington, D.C., but that’s a good thing when the costs of living are compared.
Everything is more expensive in Washington. The cost of living in Kansas City is 35.9% lower than in Washington, D.C., according to the website bankrate.com.
The moves were not easy for ERS and NIFA, but the outcomes appear to be worth it. The work is getting done, and the payrolls are leaner, meaning taxpayers also get a break.
It’s easy to understand the institutional resistance to change. But considering the positives and negatives, the moves west were worth it.
We’re pleased the administration followed through on its plans and hope that the rest of USDA and other agencies will also plan their escapes from D.C.