Fads come and go. Just ask the makers of Rubik’s Cubes, Pet Rocks and Beanie Babies.
Consumers have always had a weakness for the next “new thing.” When they see or hear about it they want to buy it and try it.
The same can be said for food fads. Anyone who was around in the 1960s remembers Tang, the powdered orange drink developed for the astronauts. A whole generation of kids chugged gallons of the bright orange drink with the notion that they too could travel to outer space.
Other fads are usually related to diets — the Atkins Diet, Mediterranean Diet, South Beach Diet, high-protein diets, low-protein diets, the keto diet and our personal favorite, the water diet.
Most of these fads are connected to large advertising campaigns, usually to sell a book or a program.
A fad that has emerged lately involves meat that isn’t. A couple of companies have been selling burgers and other non-meats that are either “impossible” or “beyond.” They do it through massive advertising and marketing campaigns.
Beyond Meat, for example, says that it gets about 4.0 billion media impressions a year. That includes advertising, print and online stories, social media and blogs. Film star Leonardo DiCaprio became its brand ambassador. A video about the meatless “meat” got more than 8.5 million views.
Another video of the company headquarters generated 23 million views on Facebook in three weeks, according to the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
Even if a person was not impressed by the company’s product, its advertising and marketing efforts are impressive. As long as it can keep consumers interested, it will survive.
However, consumers have short attention spans. While they may buy lots of non-meat burgers now, can they do it into the foreseeable future?
Only the market will tell.
In the meantime, real meat has been around since Fred and Barney were riding around on dinosaurs. Even before agriculture first took hold in the Middle East some 12,000 years ago, men and women were cooking the day’s meal over a fire. And, as often as possible, it included meat.
Real meat — beef, pork, chicken, lamb, goat, bison, yak ... you name it — will be around forever. Of that we have no doubt.
But we do have something we’d like to see: more branded advertising and marketing of meat. If a company can get 4 billion hits promoting an aggregation of pea protein, coconut oil and beet juice — among other ingredients — promotions of real meat should be able to do far better. After all, the vast majority of people around the world eat meat.
That’s something fake meat makers will never be able to say.