In some sense, it’s difficult to argue against the “fairness” of paying farmworkers overtime.
Time has value, and in an ideal world every employee’s time would be held equally dear. In the real world, however, things aren’t that neat and other factors come into play.
The Fair Labor Standards Act, passed by Congress in 1938, established a federal minimum wage and provided for overtime pay for work over 40 hours. The act also provided 19 job classifications, including farmworkers, that are exempt from the overtime rule.
Legislators in Oregon and Washington want to end the exemption for farmworkers in their states.
Though critics have posited that the exemption was the product of racism and the pandering to the needs of special interests, farmers note that farm work is distinct from factory production. The nature of some farm work makes it difficult to schedule in eight-hour days and 40-hour work weeks.
That argument held sway when the exemption was made part of the original federal Fair Labor Act during the Depression, and in the 1950s when it was adopted into state law in Oregon and Washington.
But, we live in a much different time. Retailers that once easily avoided overtime because their businesses — by law and custom — were not open much more than 40 hours each week have long operated seven days a weeks and more than 10 hours a day. State and municipal workers, technically exempt, have entered into collective bargaining agreements that provide for overtime.
And, more importantly, the public at-large has a growing — though perhaps uninformed — sense that exemptions and exceptions for farmworkers and processors are exploitive, even though those who do that work enter into the industries voluntarily and knowing the conditions of employment.
At the same time, the economics of agriculture have not changed since 1938. Farmers are still price takers, not price makers, who cannot simply pass along higher labor costs to consumers the way retailers and manufacturers, though limited by the impacts of competition, do.
As retail operations have expanded hours they have added more part-time workers to get around the overtime issue. Farming operations are already having a hard time finding enough qualified farmworkers, making it unlikely they can readily add to their ranks.
More likely, producers will take a hard look at their crop and harvest what pencils out, and leave the rest. Others might opt to move to a lower value, but less labor-intensive, crop.
Labor shortages and higher costs have driven automation. Mandatory overtime will make robotics even more attractive.
Paying overtime, on its face, is only fair. But in the end, is it really best for those involved? In a few years, after producers automate, ask the farmworkers who find themselves unemployed.