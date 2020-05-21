We were pleased to see President Donald Trump ask for a Department of Justice investigation into the meatpackers. We believe that, to have a free market, all sides must operate on a level playing field and with full price transparency.
What, exactly, that investigation will discover, we cannot say, but we hope it will result in all sides being treated fairly.
Whenever a large part of the market is controlled by a handful of companies, it raises suspicions. Whether it’s four meatpackers that control 80% of the beef market or something else, we believe the Justice Department needs to be on duty.
More than a century ago, President Teddy Roosevelt broke up companies that exerted undo control over the marketplace. Interestingly, one of his administration’s successful prosecutions was of the so-called Beef Trust, in which the six biggest meatpackers fixed prices and divided up the market.
Some of us are old enough to remember when AT&T Corp. — “Ma Bell” — was split into regional companies in 1982.
In each of those cases market forces ultimately led to more competition and lower prices to consumers.
The meatpackers today are caught in a perfect storm. COVID-19 infections in their workforces continue to throttle their ability to turn cattle into marketable beef products. Plant after plant has closed for cleaning, and processing speeds have been reduced so workers can stay farther apart.
At the same time, meat that had been packaged for foodservice operations such as restaurants and cafeterias lost its market when many closed or reduced operations to pickup or delivery only.
Still another factor has hit cattle producers hard. The processor bottleneck and COVID-19-related closures and slowdowns have reduced the number of market weight cattle that processors can handle. That lack of processing capacity has depressed livestock prices even as retail beef prices have climbed.
The circumstances — particularly the concentration of the market — raise all kinds of questions. One doesn’t have to have much of an imagination to see the possibilities.
We hope the federal investigation will take a magnifying glass to the livestock industry to help everyone involved understand exactly what is going on.
Livestock producers are not well-served. Neither are consumers. And, ironically, processors say they aren’t well-served, either.
This makes us wonder if one of three factors — or a combination — is causing the problems.
First, is this just another of the thousands of COVID-19-related messes that shutting down much of the U.S. economy has created?
Second, is there something fundamentally broken in how livestock is processed and marketed?
Or there may be a third possibility. In our reporting on agriculture, we have found that those producers who are vertically integrated appear to fare best. That means they raise, process and market their own brand of products.
Many producers already do just that. One wonders whether that might be something for others to explore.
In the meantime, we anxiously await the results of the Department of Justice investigation. It will answer a lot of important questions.