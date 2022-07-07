Sysco, a Texas-based company that distributes food to restaurants, hotels and other facilities, has filed a federal lawsuit alleging violations of antitrust laws by Cargill, JBS, Tyson and National Beef.
If the suit moves forward, this seems like another good opportunity to either prove or put to rest allegations that have roiled the livestock and processing industries for years.
At issue is whether four large companies are collectively using their place between producers and consumers and their market domination to manipulate supply and prices to their advantage both up and downstream.
According to the lawsuit, a former quality assurance officer at a JBS facility “has confirmed the existence of a conspiracy” among the beef packers, which is corroborated by statistics that show “industry-wide slaughter and capacity reductions.”
The four meat packers collectively generate about 80% of the U.S. beef supply and control an even higher proportion of the domestic cattle market, as well as the associated “supply and distribution chain,” the complaint said.
By exploiting their market power, the companies have “created surpluses in the cattle market and shortages in the wholesale beef market,” artificially raising their profit margins higher than they can achieve under competitive conditions, the complaint said.
“United by their conspiracy, Operating Defendants were confident that none of them would break ranks and disproportionately expand their beef production to satisfy unmet demand,” the plaintiff claims. “Armed with this assurance, Operating Defendants improved their meat margins by achieving and sustaining an unprecedented gap between cattle and beef prices.”
The defendants have not yet commented.
Another lawsuit — filed in 2020 by a group representing ranchers, food processors and consumers — alleges much the same thing, and is moving through a federal court in Minnesota.
At the behest of then-President Donald Trump, in 2020 the U.S. Department of Justice began an investigation of the industry. Leadership of the department has since changed to the Biden administration. The investigation is ongoing, and no update has been offered.
Whenever a large part of the market is controlled by a handful of companies, it raises suspicions.
We believe that, to have a free market, all sides must operate on a level playing field and with full price transparency. It would serve the public good to know whether or not there’s a thumb on the scale.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.