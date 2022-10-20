Hogs (copy)

An Illinois farmer checks on his hogs.

 M. Spencer Green/Associated Press File

The National Pork Producers’ case against California’s Prop 12 has been heard by the Supreme Court.

While we think the measure should be struck down, the justices seem surprisingly flummoxed — a wonderful description we borrow from a Vox headline.

