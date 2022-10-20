The National Pork Producers’ case against California’s Prop 12 has been heard by the Supreme Court.
While we think the measure should be struck down, the justices seem surprisingly flummoxed — a wonderful description we borrow from a Vox headline.
Officially the Farm Animal Confinement Act, Prop 12 bans the sale of eggs, pork and veal products in California unless production facilities meet animal-confinement standards dictated by the state. The law applies to products produced outside the state of California.
California voters passed the measure overwhelmingly in 2018.
Those voters, and by extension state regulators, have the authority to mandate production methods within California’s borders. But, Prop 12 also seeks to regulate how farm products are produced in other states if those products are destined for sale in California.
Because of the nature of this country’s food production, processing and distribution system, food sold in California can originate from virtually any state. State rules adopted to enforce Prop 12 require any farm, anywhere, producing for sales in California to be certified annually by the state ag department, maintain specific records, and submit to inspections by California regulators.
The National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court in San Diego, arguing that subjecting out-of-state producers to California’s regulations violates the U.S. Constitution’s Commerce Clause, which grants exclusive control over interstate commerce to the federal government.
In 2021, the 9th Circuit determined the law doesn’t have an “impermissible extraterritorial effect” because the hog-raising standards only affect pork sold in California and don’t dictate prices or disfavor out-of-state meat.
Plaintiffs and their allies say Prop 12 does not advance a legitimate local interest as California has no legitimate interest in the housing conditions of out-of-state animals. Prop 12, they say, has no “genuine health-and-safety justification” as there is no scientific evidence its production standards would reduce human food-borne illnesses.
Justices who we would have thought friendly to the argument seemed unconvinced. But, trying to determine an outcome based on the questions posed by the justices has been the undoing of many observers with legal minds superior to ours.
Regardless of the court’s decision, the case raises a larger philosophical question: Should agricultural producers, oil refiners, manufacturers and American consumers cede all issues concerning commerce to California based on the size of its market? Should any state be given extraterritorial jurisdiction?
We think not.
Should the court decide against the pork producers, they should cede California’s demand for pork to its native farmers and packers, who now provide just 1% of the supply and who have almost no prospects to meaningfully expand production.
“California voters chose to pay higher prices to serve their local interest in refusing to provide a market to products they viewed as morally objectionable and potentially unsafe,” Solicitor General Michael Mongan of California told the court.
We’ll see. Seven dollar gas will seem a bargain next to the price of a BLT.
Let Californians live with the consequences of their moral convictions.
