When the Obama administration redefined “waters of the United States” in the rules used to enforce the Clean Water Act, it denied the claims of opponents that the Environmental Protection Agency would be able to use them to claim dominion over every puddle and barnyard mudhole.
Now Washington’s Department of Ecology has confirmed those fears.
The federal Clean Water Act requires a permit to work in and around anything defined as waters of the U.S.
The EPA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wrote rules adopted by Obama in 2015 in the hopes of reconciling two separate Supreme Court decisions in cases involving the Clean Water Act. The object was to better define what constitutes “waters of the United States,” which the act gives the federal government authority to regulate.
The 2015 rule extended regulation to isolated bodies of water that have a “significant nexus” with navigable waters of the United States — a significant expansion of federal authority. The rule left it to the bureaucrats to determine that nexus and gave landowners no means of appealing those interpretations without going to court.
That rightly made farmers and ranchers nervous.
The final regulation brought little of the clarity it purported to provide. (The Corps wrote a scathing email to EPA insisting the rule would not withstand a court challenge.)
The Trump administration discarded the Obama rule, limiting federal oversight to territorial seas, navigable rivers, tributaries, lakes, ponds, reservoirs and adjacent wetlands.
Washington Department of Ecology now says it will regulate wetlands, streams and ditches not covered by the Trump administration’s definition of the waters of the U.S., effectively retaining the Obama-era clean water rule that was widely opposed by farm groups.
Ecology estimates the Trump rule, finalized in June, withdrew from federal jurisdiction 29% of the state’s wetlands and 14% of its streams. Ecology says it will start reviewing projects that might disturb those waters.
“It is a wide definition. There aren’t going to be many waters that don’t fall under the state,” Ecology spokesman Curt Hart said. “Practically anything is a water of the state.”
Indeed. But at least unlike the Obama administration, Ecology isn’t masking its attempt to extend its power over “practically anything.”
And again, farmers and ranchers in Washington need to be wary. Luckily, not everyone in state government is on board with a bureaucratic power grab.
Brian Blake, the Democrat in charge of the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, has thrown up a red flag. He’s opposed to the department claiming authority that he says needs to be granted by the Legislature.
It’s unclear whether the Legislature will step in to block Ecology, or whether in the end it would grant the department the authority.
But, we agree with Blake. Bureaucrats should not assume authority that has not been granted by the representatives of the people.