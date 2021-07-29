The Interior Department is reviewing the Trump administration’s decision to move the Bureau of Land Management’s headquarters to Grand Junction, Colo., and critics are pushing the Biden administration hard to move it back to Washington.
We still believe an agency that controls 247 million acres, including 155 million acres of grazing land in the West, should be located in the West.
Members of Congress from the West, both Republicans and Democrats, have long agreed. So have other interests in the West. During the Trump administration they got an ally in then Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke, a Montanan. The headquarters relocated to Grand Junction last August.
Critics of the move said it was an obvious ploy meant to rob the agency of valuable and experienced employees, firmly entrenched in the power circles of Washington, D.C. It appears the BLM apparatchiks weren’t interested in moving to Colorado.
Our colleagues at Colorado Newsline recently reported that 287 BLM headquarters employees either resigned or retired rather than relocate to Grand Junction, while 41 accepted relocation to other offices throughout the West. Only three moved to headquarters.
From the beginning, moving the BLM headquarters out of the capital was controversial — to the bureaucracy and the ruling class, anyway, but not to the people impacted by BLM regulations and decisions.
Critics say the BLM and other agencies need to be headquartered in the capital to be included in budget and policy discussions. But having all those discussions in Washington is part of the problem. That’s better for K Street lobbyists and the environmental special interests, but not so good for the people those policies impact.
We understand why career bureaucrats might not want to move their families, particularly if spouses have jobs elsewhere in the government. That does not diminish the value of having decision makers closer to those they impact.
“Westerners deserve a voice in the land-use decisions that affect their lives daily,” Rep. Lauren Boebert, who has introduced legislation requiring the agency to keep its headquarters in Grand Junction, said in a statement earlier this year. “Since 99% of the lands that the Bureau manages are West of the Mississippi, it only makes sense to have the agency located close to the communities it serves.”
The logic of this idea isn’t hard for people in the West to understand. BLM manages huge swaths of Western states. Its decisions impact the livelihoods of people who populate rural communities but those decisions are made far from the forests, grasslands and high deserts they call home.
Putting BLM headquarters in Grand Junction doesn’t change its statutory mission. But it does give the agency bigwigs a different perspective and a better-than-nodding acquaintance with the territory they manage and the people who live there.
Government of the bureaucrats, by the bureaucrats, for the bureaucrats? No. Stay the course.