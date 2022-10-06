Chicken farm (copy)

An aerial view of a poultry farm near Brownsville, Ore.

 Foster Farms

Plans to build large poultry operations on farmland in Oregon’s Willamette Valley have prompted a legislative workgroup headed by Sen. Michael Dembrow, D-Portland, to suggest potential changes to laws that shield farming practices from lawsuits and local restrictions.

Many farms come with their own smells, sounds, dust and activity that can be bothersome to neighbors. Oregon’s right-to-farm law protects normal and lawful farming practices on land zoned for farming.

