Plans to build large poultry operations on farmland in Oregon’s Willamette Valley have prompted a legislative workgroup headed by Sen. Michael Dembrow, D-Portland, to suggest potential changes to laws that shield farming practices from lawsuits and local restrictions.
Many farms come with their own smells, sounds, dust and activity that can be bothersome to neighbors. Oregon’s right-to-farm law protects normal and lawful farming practices on land zoned for farming.
It should not be modified.
Three large operations are at various stages of consideration. Each are to be located on ground zoned for farming, and each includes multiple enclosed buildings capable of producing millions of chickens per year.
These are not the chicken coops of days-gone-by, but modern and efficient farming operations.
They are not one-off operations. There are already 26 chicken producers with 151 barns in the Willamette Valley. Collectively, they raise more than 25 million chickens each year.
While the valley’s existing chicken farms have operated for years without serious issue, the proposed facilities have neighbors worried about potential impacts, including air and water pollution, odor and increased traffic on the rural roads.
That these operations also seem to pass regulatory muster has not calmed fears, and has instead prompted calls to rewrite Oregon’s right-to-farm law and the livestock watering exemption from permitting.
We are sympathetic to the neighbors’ concerns, but are wary of any efforts to rewrite protections afforded to farming operations.
At issue are regulations governing confined animal feeding operations, or CAFOs, which include dairies, feed lots, egg farms, concentrated hog farms and poultry farms.
Under existing rules for CAFOs, state regulators issue permits meant to prevent impacts to water quality but generally lack authority over other concerns cited by critics, such as air emissions, animal welfare, land use, traffic volume and antibiotic usage.
Critics would like to give local officials — who are responsive to local constituencies — more control over CAFOs. That opens the door for a patchwork of regulations from one county to the next while depriving farmers of the protections they need to operate.
And once the door is opened for local control on CAFOs, activists will push for it to include more farming practices.
Oregon’s strict land-use laws protect the state’s farmland. While that ensures that farming operations have land for their commercial purposes, they also preclude Oregon farmers from exploiting the development value of their property.
Giving local officials control would threaten the economic viability of family farms by restricting the type of operations and practices available to them.
