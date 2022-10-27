Shanghai Port

The Yangshan Deepwater Port Container Cargo Terminal in Shanghai, China. Shanghai has become one of the world’s largest container ports. The Biden administration needs to step up its trade efforts.

 123rf

Agricultural trade has long been a bright spot for the U.S. economy. The export of more agricultural commodities and products than are imported is a point of pride for farmers — and a huge benefit to their bottom lines.

U.S. farmers and ranchers produce a reliable, high-quality supply of food that feeds not only 328 million Americans but millions of customers overseas.

