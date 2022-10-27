Agricultural trade has long been a bright spot for the U.S. economy. The export of more agricultural commodities and products than are imported is a point of pride for farmers — and a huge benefit to their bottom lines.
U.S. farmers and ranchers produce a reliable, high-quality supply of food that feeds not only 328 million Americans but millions of customers overseas.
In light of that, it’s disappointing to see President Joe Biden’s administration moving so slowly on getting its top agriculture trade negotiators in place. Twenty-one months into Biden’s presidency, Doug McKalip hasn’t yet been confirmed as the ag trade negotiator for the U.S. Trade Representative.
Nor has Alexis Taylor, the former director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture, been confirmed as agriculture undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs.
Note to the U.S. Senate: It’s time to stop dawdling and confirm them so they can get to work.
Perhaps the port bottlenecks distracted the administration on trade. Maybe it was something else.
The cause doesn’t really matter. What matters is the administration shifting into high gear and opening new markets for U.S.-grown commodities and products.
Russia’s misguided gambit in Ukraine and the political turmoil it caused has distracted many leaders, particularly in Europe. But it’s a big world out there, and other nations present huge opportunities for U.S. farmers and ranchers.
In short, many nations need food and the U.S. has plenty to sell them.
In that vein, the Biden administration has worked on the Indo Pacific Economic Framework, which includes Australia, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
While the framework is a good first step, we look forward to a completed formal agreement that will allow U.S. commodities and products into those nations without burdensome tariffs and phytosanitary restrictions.
In the meantime, Russia has gone rogue, even stealing Ukraine’s wheat. Whether Russia will ever again be trusted as a reliable source of wheat or other commodities is anyone’s guess.
That means U.S. wheat farmers should be able to fill the gap Russia has created in international wheat markets. But again, it will take the efforts of the Biden administration to nudge those markets open.
Then there’s China.
China offers a huge market for many U.S. commodities. To stabilize and expand trade with that nation would be a signature achievement for the Biden administration.
The Trump administration demonstrated that the U.S. is not a doormat for China. Now it’s time to sit down and negotiate a fair and open trade pact for the many agricultural commodities and food products China needs.
Trade will continue to drive much of the U.S. agricultural economy, but the Biden administration will have to help make it happen. Time’s a-wasting.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.