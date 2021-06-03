When it comes to COVID, we’ve always been in the pro-vaccine camp. But we can’t support government efforts to mandate that citizens show proof of vaccination in order to gain certain privileges.
We understand that there are those with certain conditions who can’t be vaccinated, and that others have religious beliefs that forbid the practice. Still others have decided to forgo the vaccination, betting instead that they are among the group on which the virus has minimal effect.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently changed its guidance, now holding that fully vaccinated persons don’t need to wear a mask in most situations. If the vaccines work as we are told that they do, the vaccinated are unlikely to get COVID and are unlikely to spread it to the unvaccinated.
But the states hold the final word. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has said that she will lift most restrictions when 70% of eligible Oregonians are vaccinated. According to the Oregon Health Authority, only 52% had been fully vaccinated by May 28.
OHA rules say businesses, employers and faith institutions may allow vaccinated persons to go unmasked as long as each patron is checked at the door and those without masks can show proof of vaccination.
We are uncomfortable with requiring citizens to carry around a set of documents to prove their health status. Washington allows vaccinated persons to go unmasked, but does not mandate that anyone check their papers.
Private businesses and institutions are free to set their own rules. If a store or restaurant wants unmasked patrons to present their CDC vaccination record card before allowing entry, or continue to require all customers to be masked, that’s their business.
And we suspect that many businesses will do the latter rather than set up their employees to pass judgment on the legitimacy of customer documentation and be subjected to the conflicts that could result.
Over the course of the pandemic, the public has been told that it must trust the government. It seems that the government should return the courtesy.