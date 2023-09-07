Piping to save water in Tumalo Irrigation District (copy) (copy)

The Tumalo Irrigation District and Arnold Irrigation District have won victories in court over opponents of piping their water canals in Central Oregon.

A pair of federal judges have rightly rejected the arguments of residential property owners who are trying to stop two Central Oregon irrigation districts from replacing open canals with piping.

The Arnold and Tumalo irrigation districts have both encountered litigation from neighbors opposing canal piping, which is intended to conserve water.

