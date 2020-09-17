Outside agitators have always been the biggest threat to establishing a common-sense and effective policy for managing wolves in Washington state. Environmental groups are always ready and willing to run into a Seattle or Olympia courtroom complaining that wolves 300 miles away are mismanaged.
Environmental groups sue in an effort to get their way, whether it’s wolves or some other critter, plant or lichen. It makes them look pretty to their supporters so the next time they solicit money they can say how they’re “fighting” for the wolf.
That was all to be expected. What wasn’t expected was Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s decision to cancel the state’s policy for managing wolves developed by the Wolf Advisory Group. Instead, he is putting environmentalists’ plan in place.
Apparently, not only do the environmentalists such as the Center for Biological Diversity want to look pretty, but so does the governor, who forgets that people across the state expect him to be fair-minded and even-handed in his actions.
He also forgets that wolves are managed in much of the nation without kowtowing to environmental groups.
The Washington advisory group — composed of ranchers, citizens and wolf advocates — worked many hours to develop a wolf management policy that was an effective compromise. While ranchers didn’t love it, they could live with it. And while wolf advocates didn’t love it, they could live with it, too.
But now Inslee, at the urging of the Center for Biological Diversity, Western Watersheds Project, Cascadia Wildlands and Wild Earth Guardians, is throwing all of that work in the trash bin.
Then there’s more than $1.6 million Inslee’s administration has spent on the advisory group. Apparently, the state has money to burn. Better yet, maybe he can ask those four environmental groups to reimburse the state.
Instead of managing wolves, he is demanding that the state manage ranchers. If wolves attack cattle, the ranchers will be faulted.
Really.
Everyone but Inslee and his environmentalist friends knew the concept of having wolves and livestock live in peace would be difficult to make a reality. While most of the 145 wolves in Washington do leave livestock alone, a minority of them continue to attack cows and calves.
This year, wolves have killed or injured at least 39 cows and calves in the eastern one-third of Washington, where wolves are not a federally protected species.
Those attacks can be traced to a handful of problem wolves that should be eliminated.
Yet Inslee is welching on his word and nullifying the advisory group’s policy and its work — and likely opening the door to even more problems in wolf management.
The governor needs to rethink this decision. Instead of parroting what environmentalists say, he should listen to his professional wildlife managers and the Wolf Advisory Group that he set up and funded.