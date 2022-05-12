When environmental priorities collide, advocates for wildlife and “green” energy often find themselves on opposing sides. But a proposed solar project in north-central Washington has various factions within state government arguing opposing positions.
What could be more entertaining than a clash of environmental titans?
A Spanish company plans to build a 2,390-acre solar farm on Badger Mountain in north-central Washington near East Wenatchee. That fits with Gov. Jay Inslee’s climate priorities. The governor has made climate change a focus of his administration, and his policy initiatives encourage the construction of solar farms.
The proposed building site for the 200-megawatt facility is mostly unirrigated farmland, and perfect for a solar facility. The company would lease the land from private landowners and the Department of Natural Resources.
But here’s the rub: Badger Mountain is in Douglas County, the greater sage grouse’s “last stronghold” in the state, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“It’s their last stronghold, and it ain’t much of one,” Michael Ritter, Fish and Wildlife’s lead on solar and wind projects, said. “You don’t know how the disturbance will change the landscape.”
The department has dug in its heels. Supported by environmental groups, it has spotlighted the threat to the greater sage grouse. The bird is not federally protected, but Fish and Wildlife lists it as an endangered state species.
It told the state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council recently that no new studies performed by the company will change its mind.
Meanwhile, the state Attorney General’s Office has been assigned to represent the environment — all of it. Counsel for the environment warns that not building the solar plant could worsen climate change.
In effect, the Attorney General’s Office is arguing that to save the sage grouse from the impacts of climate change, sage grouse in Washington must be imperiled by the solar facility. Washington has to destroy the sage grouse to save the sage grouse — a winning strategy every time it’s been tried.
Ironically, that office joined 16 other Democrat attorneys general in a lawsuit to block a plan to ease land-use restrictions that protect sage grouse that was proposed by the Trump administration.
Does it matter to the sage grouse for what purpose they are endangered?
Farmers and ranchers may have little sympathy for the plight of sage grouse in Washington. The plucky little bird has often been used by environmentalists to restrict grazing and other farming operations.
Now, it’s expendable.
Once upon a time it was important to save farmland, but that was before certain factions decided it was more important to build wind turbines and solar cells in pastures and fields. Now, the sage grouse may also have to yield to transient political objectives.
When environmental priorities collide, something has to give.