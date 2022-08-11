Three new, large-scale chicken farms have been proposed in Oregon’s Mid-Willamette Valley, and face opposition from neighbors and environmental groups.
Members of the industry say the farms are needed to make up for lost production as more growers have retired in recent years, and to keep up with Americans’ appetite for chicken.
However, the proposals have neighbors worried about potential impacts, including air and water pollution, odor and increased traffic on the rural roads.
We are sympathetic to the neighbors’ concerns. We would have questions, too. But, under the current regulatory scheme and Oregon’s right-to-farm law, these farms seem to pass muster.
Traditionally, we have supported farms of all shapes and sizes that meet their legal obligations.
We find the term “factory” farm to be pejorative, but there’s no arguing that these facilities look different than many other farming operations.
J-S Ranch, for example, plans to build 11 barns near Scio, each measuring 39,120 square feet. In all, that’s just short of 10 acres under roof. Once at capacity, the farm will raise six flocks a year, each with up to 580,000 chickens for processor Foster Farms. That’s 3.48 million birds a year.
These aren’t Grandpa’s chicken coops, but they represent how commercial flocks are raised, and have been raised for years in the Willamette Valley.
The Northwest Chicken Council says there are 26 growers with 151 barns in the Willamette Valley. Collectively, they raise more than 25 million chickens each year.
Modern technology and state-of-the-art ventilation systems minimize impacts such as odor from commercial poultry farms, while providing the perfect environment for chickens. All of this production seems to be taking place without any serious issues.
At least so far.
Farmers Against Foster Farms is leading a spirited offense against the proposed chicken farms. Its arguments are all about what could happen if the farms are allowed to be built. The farms could smell, could pollute nearby rivers, could exploit groundwater rules, could create burdensome traffic, could impact other farming operations.
Many farms come with their own smells, sounds, dust and activity that can be bothersome to neighbors. Oregon’s right-to-farm law protects normal and lawful farming practices on land zoned for farming.
Owners of neighboring farms have recourse under the same law if the chicken farms damage their operations.
It’s up to Oregon regulators to ensure the farms meet environmental and animal welfare concerns before they are issued the necessary confined animal feeding operation permit. J-S Ranch has received that permit, and state agencies have denied a request from opponents to reconsider.
Opponents say the rules surrounding these types of farms need to be strengthened, and there are politicians studying the issue.
In the meantime, if these farms clear the existing regulatory hurdles, they should be allowed to operate.
