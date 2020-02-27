It’s not sexy, and it usually doesn’t make a lot of headlines, but a well-run government is a beautiful thing.
While legislatures elsewhere have been arm-wrestling over controversial, complex and costly cap-and-trade bills that even supporters say will have a minimal impact on the climate, the folks in Idaho were doing something else entirely.
At the urging of Gov. Brad Little, during the past year the Idaho Legislature and the state bureaucracy have reviewed every state regulation for clarity, duplication and whether it was outdated. Agency by agency, they plowed through every page to make sure it was needed.
By the time they were done, they shrank the volume of state regulations from 8,000 pages to 6,000 — a 25% reduction.
The result was a set of regulations that is up-to-date, accurately reflects the legislature’s intent and doesn’t require a lawyer to decipher.
In itself, that is an accomplishment every legislative body and bureaucracy should emulate.
While in Oregon and Washington public officials appear to resist solving problems with the state bureaucracy and in fact work overtime to create problems for farmers, ranchers, loggers and other businesses, Idaho’s leaders want to make sure the state’s rules and regulations conform to the intent of the laws they pass. Each year they must approve all of them.
And then there’s Congress. It passes some laws that are so complex even supporters don’t know what the impact will be. Then the law lands on the front porch of an agency, whose lawyers set about writing regulations.
What comes out of that process may or may not reflect what Congress had in mind. It took eight years to write the regulations for the massive Food Safety Modernization Act.
And don’t get us started on other laws such as the Affordable Care Act, which appears to have had a negative impact on many Americans, at least in part because of its complexity and baked-in unintended consequences.
A good government should operate in the background, providing a level playing field for businesses and individuals. This may hurt the feelings of our “leaders,” but generally speaking, the less members of the public hear about the legislature or Congress, the happier they are.
Idaho’s leaders are taking care of their primary job: providing a well-run government worthy of the good people of that state.
One wonders whether leaders in Oregon, Washington or Congress could ever accomplish that.