People often see ag land as having “potential.” They look at farmland or rangeland and start to imagine everything they could do with it.
Why, it could be developed into housing, or a shopping center — or trails. The possibilities are endless.
Except for one thing. That land is already in use.
The fallow field, the grazing allotment, the orchard or berry patch are all part of agriculture.
That land may have “potential” for someone else, but it’s a means of making a living for a farmer or rancher.
That’s why it’s so inconsiderate and often downright insulting when someone comes along with a plan for building a trail through a farm, a ranch or even a grazing allotment.
It’s not that agriculture and recreational trails are necessarily incompatible. It’s just that there are a lot of considerations to take into account.
For example, if you’ve never been chased by a 2,200-pound bull, you may not appreciate the need for fencing, and keeping the gates closed.
Folks who see cropland may not appreciate the fact that at certain times of the year tons of manure may be spread on it. That could impact the enjoyment of a Saturday hike.
At other times, pesticides made be in use to protect those fruits or vegetables from pests or diseases.
That’s why it’s critical for folks who want to build a trail for hikers and bikers to talk with farmers and ranchers first, not after the steamroller has started.
The folks in Yamhill County, in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, learned this the hard way. The county leaders wanted to convert an old railroad line into a trail for hikers. The only problem was they neglected to work with the farmers who make their living in the orchards and on the farmland adjacent to the old railroad. Then the county tried to ram it through over the objections of the farmers. The state Land Use Board of Appeals rejected the trail plan three times.
That was, as they say, bad form, and county taxpayers have been paying for that mistake.
In Central Oregon, another type of steamroller is planned for national forest grazing allotments near Prineville. Mountain bike enthusiasts see the 3,000 acres as a great spot to enjoy themselves and their sport. They plan three trailheads that together could accommodate 120 cars and who-knows-how-many bikers.
The problem: they neglected to consult with the allotment holders on their massive plan. Had they done so, they might have found a way to make the uses compatible. But if you approach ranchers with a done deal that could pose a threat to their livelihoods and to the health of bikers being chased by cattle, you have created a big problem.
Farmers and ranchers are by nature good neighbors, but they need to be brought in at the beginning of the conversation, not after the plans have already been made.
Central Oregon mountain bikers would do well to slam on the brakes and start over on their aggressive trail plans.
And most importantly, they need to first talk with the people who would be directly impacted.