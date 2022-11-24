A pint-sized bird may one day have a profound impact on agriculture in Oregon’s Willamette Valley and parts of western Washington.
One would think streaked horned larks are the perfect bird for western Oregon and Washington state. They like most farmland, coastal areas and even the spoils from dredging rivers. They especially like airports.
In fact, the Corvallis Municipal Airport is known by some as “Larktopia.” Populations of the lark can also be found at airports in Portland, Eugene, Salem, McMinnville and Independence.
The catch is the bird is listed as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act, even though upward of 1,600 of them live in southwestern Washington state and the Willamette Valley.
Here’s why the larks fit in so well. Farmers, airport managers and others provide habitat for the larks just by doing what they do. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has even attached a “special rule” to the ESA listing that allows all normal agricultural activities in the Willamette Valley to continue.
That makes abundant sense.
However, that’s not good enough for some in the environmental community, which is concerned the larks prefer farmland such as grass seed fields but not other farms such as hazelnut orchards.
They apparently believe that when a farmer decides which crop to grow he or she should put larks first and relegate the markets, soil quality, climate, expertise and equipment to the back seat.
In other words, environmentalists argue that farmers need to grow more lark-friendly crops and less of everything else.
The environmentalists have warned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that they will sue in an effort to make that so. They want the lark designated an endangered species, which would prevent the government from exempting from regulation farm activities in the Willamette Valley, as it now does.
There is great irony in that threat. Environmentalists also say they fear the population of the valley will “double in the next 50 years” and that more farmland will be converted into housing developments.
What they apparently don’t realize is if farmers are forced to grow only certain crops to accommodate the lark and their operations become unprofitable, they are much more likely to sell their land to developers and others.
That is when the lark will really be in trouble.
Environmentalists may think they are pretty darn smart, but they certainly don’t know much about farming, or economics. Or logic.
They want to tell farmers in the Willamette Valley and southwestern Washington what to grow but fear what could very well happen to the larks as a result of their demands.
The bottom line is the streaked horned lark is doing fine just the way things are. Leave it alone.
Only if environmentalists get their way will the lark face greater risks.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.