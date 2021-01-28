Hemp producers who had hoped permanent rules governing the crop’s production issued earlier this month by the U.S. Department of Agriculture would remove regulatory stumbling blocks are only partially satisfied.
Such are the perils of growing a regulated commodity under the control of the USDA and the shadow of the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Hemp is a cousin of marijuana that lacks the chemical properties that produce pot’s high. Nonetheless, until changed by the 2018 Farm Bill, it was classified under federal law with marijuana as a Schedule 1 controlled substance.
It is the similarities between the plants that produce the regulatory fits.
Both marijuana and hemp contain various compounds — Delta-9 THC, THCA, CBD, CBDA and CBG to name a few. Several of these compounds have commercial purposes, some more legal than others.
Marijuana remains illegal under federal law, but “legal” in some states for medicinal and recreational purposes. Growers select varieties with high Delta-9 THC levels. The more THC, the bigger the buzz, and the more valuable the crop.
Industrial hemp, on the other hand, has relatively low levels of Delta-9 THC. It is most often grown to extract CBD oil, which is sold for its alleged medicinal value.
But, the Delta-9 THC levels increase in hemp the longer it grows, and the THCA converts to Delta-9 THC when hemp plants are heated during processing. Regulators want to ensure that legal hemp isn’t used to produce illicit psychoactive substances.
That’s where things get complicated for producers. Here’s one example.
Hemp that contains more than 0.3% THC is considered illegal marijuana.
The USDA’s interim rules required producers to have their standing hemp tested within 15 days of harvest. That’s an awfully tight timetable, given that the exact time of harvest is subject to many uncontrollable variables. The permanent rules give growers 30 days to have their crop tested, providing much-needed breathing room.
But the rules themselves create a huge impediment to meeting the deadline by requiring that the tests be performed by a laboratory certified by the Drug Enforcement Administration. There are only 70 DEA-certified labs in the U.S., and they are concentrated in 28 states. There are no DEA labs in Oregon, the closest being in Seattle and the San Francisco Bay area.
How quickly those labs will be able to turn around the mandated test is unclear. There’s a lot of hemp being grown and it all comes to harvest at about the same time.
We think producers are right in asking for a more favorable testing regime. The chances people will grow hemp for illicit THC seem pretty small given the availability of somewhat legal marijuana.
A lot of people, both veteran farmers and tenderfoot novices, rushed into hemp production based on unrealistically optimistic estimates of potential profits. Whether hemp is a boon for rural economies remains to be seen.
Farmers don’t need the USDA throwing up unnecessary roadblocks. But, that’s what you can expect when the federal government is your regulatory partner.