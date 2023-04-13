You know things have gotten out of hand in Olympia when members of the Washington governor’s own party speak up about how the state Department of Ecology is short-changing farmers.
In cowboy talk, Ecology has turned the state’s shiny new cap-and-trade auction of carbon allowances into an old-fashioned goat rope. The agency, oil companies, farmers and legislators are now standing in a circle pointing their fingers at each other over who’s responsible for making sure agricultural operations are exempt from higher fuel prices caused by the carbon allowances.
Now even Democratic lawmakers are joining Republicans in speaking up and telling Ecology to get its act together.
When Washington state came up with its capital-and-trade program aimed at, among other things, extracting billions of dollars from oil companies and others, legislators specified that farmers, companies that transport agricultural supplies and the maritime industry not be forced to pay the higher fuel prices that would result.
The first auction vacuumed nearly $300 million out of the pockets of Washington businesses — and their customers, including farmers.
What hasn’t been documented is how it has in any way slowed climate change, but that’s another story.
While it was counting its money, Ecology balked and ducked its responsibility to make sure farmers weren’t victimized by the implicit cap-and-trade tax on fuel. The agency insisted instead that farmers and the others should just deal with it on their own.
That’s when several Democrats in the legislature said enough is enough. They were tired of the administration’s weaving and bobbing when they simply asked Ecology to do its job and carry out the direction included in the cap-and-trade law.
“I personally feel aggrieved, you know, bait-and-switch...,” House Agriculture Committee Chairman Mike Chapman said. The Port Angeles Democrat reminded Ecology that the Climate Commitment Act directed the department to “determine a method” to exempt farm fuels from the new carbon taxes.
Unrepentent, Ecology said it is up to fuel suppliers to figure it out.
“There is no additional regulatory determination needed in order for fuel suppliers to apply the exemption,” an Ecology spokeswoman wrote in an email.
That’s when other Democrats started to wonder whether the folks at Ecology understand English.
“They basically screwed it up,” said Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah.
He and Senate Environment and Energy Committee Chairman Joe Nguyen of Seattle just want Ecology to do its job.
“It was always our intention to exempt (farmers’) fuel...,” Nguyen said in a statement.
We’re not political operatives, but we know when a government agency has lost the plot. The folks at Ecology need to remember that they work for the people of Washington state. Washingtonians in turn elect legislators to pass laws, set the budget — and protect them from runaway bureaucrats.
Hats off to Rep. Chapman and Sens. Mullet and Nguyen, who insisted the Department of Ecology carry out its responsibility.
In the cynical world of politics, the three legislators could have just shrugged their shoulders and walked away. Instead, they defended the farmers and ranchers of Washington state, and it’s appreciated.
