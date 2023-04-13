You know things have gotten out of hand in Olympia when members of the Washington governor’s own party speak up about how the state Department of Ecology is short-changing farmers.

In cowboy talk, Ecology has turned the state’s shiny new cap-and-trade auction of carbon allowances into an old-fashioned goat rope. The agency, oil companies, farmers and legislators are now standing in a circle pointing their fingers at each other over who’s responsible for making sure agricultural operations are exempt from higher fuel prices caused by the carbon allowances.

